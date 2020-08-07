AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Former FSU Center Michael Ojo Passes Away

David Visser

It's a sad day for the Florida State family, as we've learned that former men's basketball player Michael Ojo has died of a heart attack. He was just 27 years old. 

According to eurohoops.net, Ojo was practicing in Serbia, where he played, and collapsed while running. He was not thought to have any health conditions, including any heart issues, but medical personnel were unable to resuscitate him.  

A fan favorite in Tallahassee, Ojo began his career with the Seminoles during the 2012-2013 season. An imposing presence at 7'1, 292, the Nigerian national was a definite first-off-the-bus kind of athlete, but he had to work himself into the professional player he became. And he did just that. 

In every one of his four seasons with the 'Noles, Ojo started more games than the previous year. His field goal percentage improved from 29.2% as a freshman to 56.4% as a senior, and many fans will remember how hard Ojo worked at the free-throw line. In his first year at FSU, he hit 36.4% from the charity stripe; in his final campaign, that number was 80.6%

Ojo was always recognizable for his size, but the dimensions of his character exceeded even that of his impressive frame. He'll be remembered as much, if not more, for his warming smile than for his thunderous dunks. 

I had the privilege of covering Ojo during his collegiate career, and across all sports, he's one of the kindest, most accommodating student-athletes I ever encountered. May he rest in peace.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blue-Chip DT with FSU in Top 7 Announcing Today

Local class of ‘22 defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland has the ‘Noles in his finalists.

Dustin Franklin

Dates Added to FSU's 2020 Football Schedule: Analysis

This looks good for the Seminoles.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

Marvin Wilson Won't Opt Out, Cites Respect for Teammates

For the love of the FSU program and his fellow Seminoles.

David Visser

FSU AM: Updated Football Schedule, Latest Offers, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Rising ‘23 Wide Receiver Earns ‘Noles Offer: Scouting Report

Speedy receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. from NLA offered by FSU.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Makes Decision on Football Attendance

How many fans will the ‘Noles play in front of this season?

Mike Settle

FSU Offers 4-Star OL: Scouting Report

The Palmetto State prospect adds the 'Noles to his offer list

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Notre Dame/ACC, Big Ten Update, All Seminoles Pod

Notre Dame's conference agreement, Big Ten's and ACC's schedule plans, and the All Seminoles Podcast.

Dustin Franklin

ACC Adding Dates to Football Schedule: Questions for FSU

On the eve of the Seminoles' slate taking further shape, we're wondering about a few things.

David Visser

All Seminoles Podcast: Schedules, Signings and Sitcoms

Episode 3 is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Mike Settle