Former FSU standout Patrick Williams is close to returning for Bulls

Former Florida State University basketball standout Patrick Williams and the Chicago Bulls got some great news on Thursday as Williams has finally been cleared for full contact activities.

The star forward has been assigned to the G-League Windy City Bulls and hopes to be back with the Bulls next week.

After injuring his wrist in Chicago's fifth game of the season, and having surgery shortly after, Williams is finally set to return.

Patrick Williams spent one season with the Seminoles during the 2019-2020 season. In his one year with Florida State, he averaged 9.2 points per game and four rebounds. He showed his potential as being one of the best players in college basketball, which is why Chicago decided to draft him with the fourth overall pick in the first round.

After being drafted in the 2020 draft, Williams has only appeared in 76 games for Chicago. Throughout those 76 games, he is averaging 9.1 points per game and 4.4 rebounds.

Chicago is excited to get him back as they're looking to make a deep run in this year's Eastern Conference playoffs. Chicago is currently the fifth seed, and with getting Williams back, they're going to hope that they can be the team that they truly believe they can be when fully healthy.

