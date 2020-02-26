AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Basketball on Top

Shawn Allen

Basketball

Guess who's at the top of the ACC Standings?

Here's our David Visser's breakdown of how the most electrifying play of the night happened, step-by-step.

It feels good to revel in a team atop the conference. Go ahead and read this piece about projected first-rounder Patrick Williams, also from Visser. His athleticism is far from the only reason he's being projected as a first-round pick. 

Of course, myriad other teams will still have an effect on the Seminoles' postseason fortunes-- check out which squads to pull for here. 

Softball

The Seminoles host the Golden Knights of UCF at the Softball Complex at 6:00.

Track and Field

Good thing it's the Indoor Championship because Track and Field was greeted in South Bend with flurries. The Championships start Thursday.

Beach Volleyball

Did you know that the Sandy 'Noles have won 33 matches and have only lost two in seven matches? That's a game win percentage of 94%, and that's against four top-25 teams, with two of those teams in the top 10.

Basketball

