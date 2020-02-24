FSU AM: Leonard Hamilton is Really Good

Flick on your morning news of choice, sip your coffee, and click through your daily dose of FSU athletics. Here's what you need to know.

Basketball

Leonard's tenure has not been consistently good, which might mare the success he has had over the last two-plus years. But in the last two years, Leonard Hamilton has been so good. (This is where comedians hit a call and response and the audience says, "how good is he?" Then the comedians lands the punny punchline. I'll just hit you with the stats.)

In the last 13 months, 25-4 in regular season ACC games, and 52-12 the last two seasons. While stats are public domain, thanks to Ira Schoffel for putting them together and out into the Twittersphere.

The No. 8 Noles take on No. 11 Louisville tonight at 7:00 EST on ESPN. For all out Hawaii Noles, that's 2:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Time.

Have you checked out our awesome running probabilities page on winning the regular season ACC title? If not, what are you waiting for?

If stats aren't your thing, just follow our rooting guide. It'll let you know who the Noles need to win in order to help the cause.

Football

Future FSU (and current John Curtis Christian) Running Back, Corey Wren, broke a state record and won the 60m Indoor Lousiana State Championship with a time of 6.76. That's really fast. It's not top 70 in the NCAA this season fast, but it's blazing for a high school student. The 60m is more predictive of football speed than longer sprints because it prioritizes acceleration over sprint endurance. But it's still a straight line and nobody is trying to tackle you.

Baseball

The Fighting Meats swept the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first annual Metro Conference Throwback series (also, I made up that name). It brings them to 6-1 on the season with a quick jaunt in Jacksonville against Jacksonville University coming up on Tuesday.

In a strange and wonderful bit of performance serendipity, Eli Cabell has hit two grand slams in his career. Both came on February 23.

Golf

John Pak wins his 7th individual NCAA tournament, putting him one behind school record holder Nolan Henke. Pak is 9th in both the WAGR and the NCAA. He's literally the 9th best amateur golfer in the world. John Pak is so good. ... *how good is he???* He's so good he's Paking up all the hardware! You're welcome Nole Nation!