Flick on your morning news of choice, sip your coffee, and click through your daily dose of FSU athletics. Here's what you need to know.

Basketball

The Seminoles moved up to No. 6 in the new polls released yesterday, and they found an immediate challenge to that ranking with No. 11 Louisville in town last night. But the 'Noles were more than up to the task, and came away with a huge victory.

Our David Visser analyzed what went into Trent Forrest's ridiculous dunk, which was No. 1 in ESPN's SportsCenter Top-10 plays of the day.

After a victory at home against No. 11 Louisville, the 'Noles are in first place in the ACC.

Football

FSU hosted their first ever Advanced Stats Symposium. Based on the tweet below, it seems like we can expect better game management from Norvell than we did from Taggart.

Did you want to try out for the Seminoles? Too late, walk-on try outs were today.

Baseball

The Seminoles are trying to give the Dolphins the Meat Sweats tonight in Jacksonville as the No. 9 team in the country.

Track and Field

The Seminoles travel to South Bend for the ACC Indoor Champions also as the No. 9 Team in the country. First pitch at 6:00 PM on ESPN+.

Beach Volleyball

The Sandy 'Noles are 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country by CVBV Committee Poll. However, the AVCA has the Florida Sandy University Seminoles at No. 3. 3?! What do they know? What does AVCA stand for anyway? Anti-Very Cognitive Advancement? Exactly. See they don't even use cognitive skills.

Softball

Lonni Alameda has her team at the No. 9 position in the USA Today/NFCA Poll.

That's three No. 9 rankings for our athletic department. Might have to buy a Powerball ticket with several 3s, 9s, and 27s mixed in.