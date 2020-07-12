FSU Baseball Class of 2022 High Rankings

Florida State's baseball team now has a top 5 ranking for their recruiting class of 2022. This is the highest one of their classes have been ranked in quite a while, right ahead of 2021's class placed at No. 7. Their current 2020 class was placed at No. 24, so the next two recruiting classes have definitely shown improvement.

4 of these 'Nole commits for the class of '22 are in the top 100, while all 13 players have a spot in the top 365. And so far, Florida State has scouted 5 pitchers, a few powerhouse outfielders, centers and shortstops, but there is still plenty of time to add to the team.

While FSU's No. 7 ranked 2021 team is full of well rounded players as well, continuing to build the roster is key for newest head coach Mike Martin Jr., which seems to be the case with this 5th overall ranked group of athletes.

Florida State baseball abruptly ended a month into the season beginning due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so we didn't get to see their season play out, but these top recruiting classes have the 'Noles hopeful for successful seasons in the upcoming years.

Most recently, the 'Noles have seen three pitchers head to the pros. CJ Van Eyk was first selected by the Toronto Blue Jays, Shane Drohan went to the Red Sox, and this past week Antonio Velez signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Marlins.