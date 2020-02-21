Patrick Williams received most of the praise for No. 8 Florida State's win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, and for good reason. He led all scorers, with 16 points, and also chipped five boards and a block. But the freshman forward wasn't the only big to turn in an impressive performance against the Panthers.

A pair of centers, 7'1 freshman Balsa Koprivica and 7'0 graduate transfer Dominik Olejnikzak, were fantastic off the bench. Check out their combined stat line:

28 minutes

15 points (on 7-8 shooting)

9 rebounds (5 on the offensive end)

3 assists

2 blocks

1 turnover

That is just ridiculous efficiency. A couple of big guys on the court for that long, contributing that level of production, while only accounting for a lone turnover? Pitt lives on getting into the lane, but they're not small part of why the Seminoles outscored the Panthers 44-28 in the paint.

Size, like defense, travels-- and you can't teach it. Two 7-footers are already a lot for any team to deal with. Virginia is the only other ACC team with a pair of players who are 7'0 or taller. Clemson, Miami, and Wake Forest all have one. That's it. If Koprivica and Olejniczak can continue to perform anywhere close to they way they did against Pitt, the Seminoles could make a serious run at more than just a conference title.