AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Basketball Adds Another Lengthy Player: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton has shown a penchant for 7’ and taller players, and on Friday, he gained another one for his arsenal. 

Tanor Ngom is a 7’2” 236 pound player that has spent the last three seasons playing for Ryerson University in Canada. He signed a Grant in Aid to be able to join the Seminoles for the upcoming season, and already has one connection to the roster. 

Ngom was a part of the 2019 Nike Skills Academy, where he joined incoming FSU freshman Scottie Barnes. Ngom became the first player from a Canadian university to earn the honor.

As for what kind of player the ‘Noles will be getting, Ngom has a good skill set that should provide depth and solid minutes for Hamilton. While he’s thin for his height, Ngom does have decent post moves, and his footwork allows him to create space in the post. He also shows solid hands, and possesses the ability to consistently make difficult catches. He works well off of the pick and roll, and his ability to crash the boards for putback buckets is a nice bonus. Also, as to be expected, his length provides a boost on defense, and he is an above average shot blocker.

In his three seasons at Ryerson, Ngom averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on 18.2 minutes per game. His junior season was his best, however, as he put up 16.7 and 11.5. In addition to that, he’s a career 61% from the field, and has 109 blocks in 60 games played.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 2022 Prospect Lists FSU as Dream School: Scouting Report

The Midwest product has high praise for the 'Noles.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Fall Athletics Updates, 7-Footer Signs with 'Noles, and More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

How Will the ACC Help Notre Dame in Conference-Only Season?

Could the Seminoles wind up on the Irish schedule?

David Visser

FSU: Unique Chance to Lead by Example on Racial Issues

The Seminoles are interestingly situated to get out in front on an important matter.

David Visser

by

David Visser

ACC Delays Decision on Fall Athletics

FSU's conference remains in wait-and-see mode.

David Visser

Some Non-Con Rivalries Should Stay Amid Conference-Only CFB

Staying safe also means staying smart.

David Visser

What Would ACC-Only 2020 Football Season Look Like for FSU?

If we have football, it won't be what we were anticipating when the schedule was released.

David Visser

FSU AM: ACC-Only CFB Season, 'Nole Pitcher Goes Pro, & More

Here's a look at your latest FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Class of ‘22 OT Offered by ‘Noles: Scouting Report

In-state tackle Daughtry Richardson picks up an offer from the Seminoles.

Dustin Franklin

ACC Appears Headed for Conference-Only Football Season

Altering the college football season seemed inevitable, and now it's begun. Where will it end?

David Visser