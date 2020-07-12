FSU Basketball Adds Another Lengthy Player: Scouting Report

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton has shown a penchant for 7’ and taller players, and on Friday, he gained another one for his arsenal.

Tanor Ngom is a 7’2” 236 pound player that has spent the last three seasons playing for Ryerson University in Canada. He signed a Grant in Aid to be able to join the Seminoles for the upcoming season, and already has one connection to the roster.

Ngom was a part of the 2019 Nike Skills Academy, where he joined incoming FSU freshman Scottie Barnes. Ngom became the first player from a Canadian university to earn the honor.

As for what kind of player the ‘Noles will be getting, Ngom has a good skill set that should provide depth and solid minutes for Hamilton. While he’s thin for his height, Ngom does have decent post moves, and his footwork allows him to create space in the post. He also shows solid hands, and possesses the ability to consistently make difficult catches. He works well off of the pick and roll, and his ability to crash the boards for putback buckets is a nice bonus. Also, as to be expected, his length provides a boost on defense, and he is an above average shot blocker.

In his three seasons at Ryerson, Ngom averaged 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on 18.2 minutes per game. His junior season was his best, however, as he put up 16.7 and 11.5. In addition to that, he’s a career 61% from the field, and has 109 blocks in 60 games played.