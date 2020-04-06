FSU Basketball Advances to NCAA Championship Game in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Virtual Tournament

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi is all about hypotheticals. Well before each college hoops season begins, he offers his projected NCAA Tournament bracket, and continues to update it as games are played.

Usually, his job pretty much concludes on Selection Sunday. But with no Big Dance this year, he's kept on with the hypotheticals, carrying on through the tourney that never was. And in a bittersweet alternate reality, Florida State has done pretty well.

Check that-- the Seminoles have gone as far as a team can go, beginning by earning a 2-seed in the East Region and opening play in Tampa (a very likely draw). Here's how Lunardi's projections play out for the 'Noles, round by round, beginning with a first-round drubbing of 15-seed Northern Kentucky.

FSU's round two opponent? A capable Utah State squad, fresh off an upset of defensive-minded West Virginia.

And Florida State returns to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.

Home-state advantage? Adios.

And the region's top dogs await.

One game between the Seminoles and the Final Four.

And the 'Noles win (what could have been) an amazing game in dramatic fashion.

Nice easy drive from Tallahassee.

Let's set the stage.

And here we go.

And now to the make-believe second half.

FSU is back in the championship game for the first time since 1972. In a parallel universe in which sports still exist.

And the 'Noles are underdogs.

Stay tuned, as we'll update this piece with the rundown of the final simulation against the Spartans when it becomes available.