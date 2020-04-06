AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU Basketball Advances to NCAA Championship Game in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Virtual Tournament

David Visser

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi is all about hypotheticals. Well before each college hoops season begins, he offers his projected NCAA Tournament bracket, and continues to update it as games are played.

Usually, his job pretty much concludes on Selection Sunday. But with no Big Dance this year, he's kept on with the hypotheticals, carrying on through the tourney that never was. And in a bittersweet alternate reality, Florida State has done pretty well.

Check that-- the Seminoles have gone as far as a team can go, beginning by earning a 2-seed in the East Region and opening play in Tampa (a very likely draw). Here's how Lunardi's projections play out for the 'Noles, round by round, beginning with a first-round drubbing of 15-seed Northern Kentucky.

FSU's round two opponent? A capable Utah State squad, fresh off an upset of defensive-minded West Virginia. 

And Florida State returns to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.

Home-state advantage? Adios.

And the region's top dogs await.

One game between the Seminoles and the Final Four.

And the 'Noles win (what could have been) an amazing game in dramatic fashion.

Nice easy drive from Tallahassee.

Let's set the stage.

And here we go.

And now to the make-believe second half.

FSU is back in the championship game for the first time since 1972. In a parallel universe in which sports still exist.

And the 'Noles are underdogs.

Stay tuned, as we'll update this piece with the rundown of the final simulation against the Spartans when it becomes available.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates & Twitter Bracket Challenge

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU's Top Road Victories: Clemson 2013

A top-five showdown that no Florida State fan will ever forget.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU Basketball Offers Athletic 7-Footer Who Can Dunk From Free-Throw Line

Up, up, and away.

David Visser

FSU AM: NFL 'Noles Practicing & Football Care Packages

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Basketball Signee Scottie Barnes Reacts to Being a First-Team Sports Illustrated All-American, with Video

More hardware for a hardwood star.

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen

Is Trump's Expectation that Football Season Will Begin On Time Realistic?

Good news? We'll see.

David Visser

FSU AM: Florida State Recruiting Updates, & 'Nole Crowned Madden Champ

Here's your daily update on all things Florida State.

Chloe Cutchen

Latest Mock Draft: Cam Akers Going in Same Round, to Same Team, as Fellow Former FSU RB

An in-state start?

David Visser

FSU AM: Newest Mock Draft Has Akers in a Familiar Position, and Norvell Shows His Spear-It

Which former FSU RB is Akers comparable to, and where would you hang that spear if it was in your home?

Shawn Allen

Why FSU's Devin Vassell Could Be an NBA Draft Lottery Pick

Some think so-- breaking down his emergence to see why.

David Visser