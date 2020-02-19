AllSeminoles
FSU AM: A Trio of Victories for the 'Noles

Shawn Allen

Flick on your morning news of choice, sip your coffee, and click through your daily dose of FSU athletics. Here's what you need to know.

A random Tuesday in February doesn't seem like a big deal, but it was a big day for FSU Athletics. It was so good, I cracked open the bourbon... to be fair, that is also just a random Tuesday in February activity.

The Noles win a revenge game against Pitt. A sloppy start yields victory by a greater depth of talent, especially the interior.

All tied up at 3-3 after five innings, Mat Nelson hit a three run dong to give the Noles the lead and eventual victory over our palindromian in-state opponent, USF. Noles move to 3-1 on the season.

Amanda Doherty won the IJGA Collegiate while the team finished T5. It's Doherty's first individual title for the Noles. She's good, y'all!

In other golf news, led by the 10th best amateur golfer in the world, John Pak, the Men's team hosts the Seminole Intercollegiate at Tallahassee's Golden Eagle Country Club. Seven teams in the top 50 will be there, including No. 17 Washington, No. 24 ETSU, and No. 26 UNF.

FSU Softball checks in at No. 8 in the USA Softball poll.

Let's save the best for last:

The best team on campus is the Women's Tennis Team. They are ranked No. 2 (!!!!) in the nation.

No. 1-1
David Visser
David Visser

Editor

Wow, that seems like a real out-of-nowhere ascension for tennis.

