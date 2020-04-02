Why FSU's Devin Vassell Could Be an NBA Draft Lottery Pick

Florida State guard Devin Vassell's arrival on the ACC and national stage happened quickly. And now his rise up NBA Draft boards is following suit, as The Athletic's Sam Vecenie today projected Vassell being taken as a lottery pick with the 10th selection.

Vassell's time in Tallahassee was a blur. Let's look back on why.

As a freshman in the 2018-2019 season, Vassell fought to see the court. He typically played single-digit minutes until coming on late in the campaign and really showing out in postseason play. He finished the year averaging 10.7 MPG and 4.5 PPG, and his promise was apparent. It looked like he'd work toward his impressive potential over the remainder of his career as a Seminole.

But his FSU career wouldn't last that much longer, because Vassell didn't just continue to blossom in the 2019-2020 season. He exploded. He led the No. 4 'Noles in both scoring (12.7 PPG) and boards (5.1 RPG), while upping his paying time to 28.8 MPG, second only to Trent Forrest, with whom he was honored as a second-team All-ACC selection.

How did he become such a standout player, so fast? Well to begin, he demonstrated that his long-range acumen wasn't just the result of a hot close to his frosh season. After stroking the long ball at a 41.9% clip in 2018-2019, he repeated the performance as a sophomore, making 41.5% of his treys, fifth in the conference.

This stretched defenses, which had to extend out to account for Vassell, and that, in turn, highlighted another of his attributes. More than just a spot-up shooter, he possesses solid handles and is capable of putting the ball on the floor when defenders take away the three.

His proficient ball-handling (he averaged less than a turnover a game, despite the substantial increase in PT) enables him to play several positions, as does his 6'6 size and vast wingspan. That length, coupled with his dynamic athleticism, helps him finish at the rim over players with several inches on him, just as, on the other end of the court, it makes him an agile rim-protector who can guard myriad positions. Florida State was a top-10 D-1 blocks team, and Vassell co-led the Seminoles at swatting shots.

But back to offense, and perhaps the most improved aspect of Vassell's game, which really helped him become the player he is.

Opposing defenses often countered FSU's size advantage by loading up the paint, and squads like Virginia and Louisville excel at the pack line defense. So Vassell wisely developed a mid-range jumper. When his defender is overplaying the arc and the lane is clogged, he can drill the 16-footer. His two-point shooting percentage rose significantly from 45.6% his first year to 53.2% this past campaign. Not surprisingly, Vassell's free-throw percentage climbed as well, from 67.9% to 73.8%.

Vassell may very well be a lottery pick come June. But because of how his versatile game has evolved, he won't exactly be a gamble.