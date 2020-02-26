Florida State sits at 14-3 in the conference. Louisville is at 14-4, and Duke is at 13-4. Wake (Forest) me up, I must be dreaming.

Well after pinching myself and sniffing some smelling salts, I have convinced myself that the dream scenario has, in fact, happened. Florida State's chances at the regular season ACC title have gone from long-shot to favorite over the past two weeks.

After FSU crushed No. 11 Louisville in the Tuck, Wake Forest has added the whipped cream and cherry on top by toppling Duke, which was briefly in control of its own destiny. Now the 'Noles are in the driver's seat. Even better, there is a decent chance that they can drop one of their two upcoming road games and still retain the top spot in the ACC.

What does this all mean? I ran the numbers in 100,000 simulations to show the chances of FSU, Duke, and Louisville winning the ACC, and Seminole fans are going to like the results. As always, here are the barttorvik.com win probabilities for each game.

Updated Game Probabilities - Probability listed is for the home team to win the game

The most important games to focus on here are the tough road games. Unfortunately for Florida State, they have two such games whereas Louisville and Duke both only have one. This is counterbalanced by Florida State having an effective one game lead over both Louisville and Duke. Here's a graph of how the simulations play out:

Projected ACC win totals over 100,000 simulations. Darker colors indicate more likely probabilities.

My favorite thing about this graph are the blank boxes for 17 wins over Duke and Louisville-- Florida State has a decent shot at a record impossible to achieve by either of those teams. The most likely outcome to occur is a three-way tie for first, in which Florida State wins by tie-breaker.

The next most likely outcome is for both Florida State and Louisville to drop a game, which would crown Duke with the 1-seed thanks to their win at home over Florida State. So the 'Noles have another reason to root for the Cardinals this season.

This scenario results in Florida State getting the 1-seed 66% of the time, Duke 20%, and Louisville 14%. The chances for the Seminoles are up drastically from the last article, in which Duke led with 41%, Louisville had 37%, and Florida State had 22%. Factoring in the scenario outlined there where FSU beats Louisville, Duke's loss to Wake dropped their chances by 36% and increased FSU's by 29%. Here's a handy table: