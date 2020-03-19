FSU Basketball an Early Top-10 Team for 2020-2021 Season

The Florida State men's basketball team finished the unfortunately abbreviated 2019-2020 season as the AP's No. 4 team in the country, and No. 5 per the USA Today Coaches Poll. The latter recently released its early top 25 for the 2020-2021 season, and the Seminoles remained a top-10 squad.

The 'Noles are No. 9 in that poll, with USA Today's Scott Gleeson offering the explanation below:

9. Florida State (26-5). Coach Leonard Hamilton guided the Seminoles to their first regular season ACC championship by using length and depth to overwhelm opponents. Look for a similar playbook next season, and perhaps more talent. FSU landed five-star freshman Scottie Barnes, a 6-8 point forward who can make an immediate impact. Same goes for JUCO transfer Sardaar Calhoun, a 6-6 scorer with length and athleticism. Should top producers Devin Vassell or Patrick Williams return to Tallahassee, there will be even more firepower.

This lines up with some early Vegas odds about FSU's chances to win next year's national title.

Here's Gleeson's top 25, in its entirety: