FSU Basketball Getting Top-10 Odds to Win 2021 National Title

In the absence of a completed ACC tournament shortened by coronavirus precautions, Florida State, the regular-season champ, was awarded the conference title. And then the NCAA tournament was canceled, but the same kind of logic simply can't be extended to crowning a national champion.

So while there won't be a 2020 national champ, Vegas has already weighed in on which teams it likes to take home the 2021 title. And the Seminoles made the short list.

Odds Shark has posted odds on the next national champion, and FSU comes in ninth-- just ahead of the perennially over-ranked Florida Gators. As you can see, the 'Noles come in third among ACC teams, behind favorite Virginia and Duke. Kind of like how Florida State was picked to finish fifth in the conference this season before going ahead and winning it outright.

Included below are the programs getting the best odds to hoist the hardware next spring.