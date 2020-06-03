AllSeminoles
FSU Gets Recent Cinderella in Latest Bracketology Projection

David Visser

There was a time, not long ago, when we scoured bracketology projections to see if Florida State made the field. If the Seminoles were included, we'd check out the higher-seeds they'd be facing, and if they could pull off an upset or two. 

Now, the 'Noles are the squad up at which the underdogs are looking. So it goes for Joe Lunardi's most recent ESPN Bracketology forecast for the 2020-2021 season. "Joey Brackets" has FSU on the same seed-line as his last projection a few weeks ago, with 5-seed Florida State drawing 12-seed Loyola University Chicago. 

You'll remember the Ramblers from their incredible 2018 NCAA Tournament run, when they upset Miami, Tennessee, Nevada, and Kansas State to make the Final Four as an 11-seed before falling to the Michigan team that ousted the Seminoles in the Elite Eight. 

Lunardi has them meeting in the East Region's first round, in Providence, Rhode Island, with the winner facing the survivor of 4-seed Ohio State and perennial small-conference darling and 13-seed Belmont. The region's top teams: 1-seed Villanova, 2-seed Duke, and 3-seed West Virginia. 

ESPN Bracketology 20200603
ESPN

The 'Noles and Blue Devils are the only ACC teams in the East, but Lunardi does see the conference rebounding next season, sending eight teams to the dance.  He has only the Big Ten more heavily represented, with nine programs earning an invite.

The other ACC teams Lunardi has making the cut, and their placements: 1-seed Virginia, 5-seed North Carolina, 5-seed Louisville, 8-seed Miami, 11-seed Syracuse, and 11-seed Clemson. 

Basketball

