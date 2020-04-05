FSU Basketball Offers Athletic 7-Footer Who Can Dunk From Free-Throw Line

Leonard Hamilton has a history, of late, with seven-footers from abroad. 2012 saw the Slovak Republic's Boris Bojanovsky and Nigeria's Michael Ojo arrive at Florida State to begin four-year Seminole careers that ended in 2016. That year, Christ Koumadje, of Chad, hit Tallahassee as a freshman. 2017 saw Nigerian Ike Obiagu enroll at FSU for his brief career as a 'Nole, and when Koumadje graduated after the 2018-2019 season, the Seminole big and tall section was restocked with Serbia's Balsa Koprivica and Poland's Dominik Olejniczak.

And while Koprivica has three years of eligibility remaining, Olejniczak, a graduate-transfer, had just a year of eligibility with Florida State. So while his collegiate playing days are done, FSU just offered a possible replacement-- and this time Hamilton is shopping domestically.

On Saturday, the Seminoles offered Quincy Ballard, a 2020 prospect from Quality Education Academy in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Ballard (7'0, 246) didn't have a D-1 offer until that day, when he also gained offers from UNC-Ashville and Missouri State. Ballard isn't yet ranked-- but under-the-radar talent has never been an issue for Hamilton and assistant Stan Jones, a noted big-man guru.

Check him out-- dude can throw down from the stripe: