FSU Basketball's Rise in the AP, Coaches Polls, with Advanced Rankings Updates

David Visser

You can really tell that March is getting close. Chaos reigned in college basketball this week, as 14 teams in the AP Top 25 lost-- fortunately for Seminoles fans, No. 8 Florida State wasn't one of them. 

Kansas will be the nation's new top team this week, as the No. 3 Jayhawks avenged an earlier loss to No. 1 Baylor by winning in Waco. No. 2 Gonzaga fell at No. 23 BYU, and No. 4 San Diego State became the final D1 team to drop from the ranks of the undefeated by losing to UNLV. 

Even closer to the 'Noles, No. 6 Duke got smoked at NC State and No. 7 Maryland dropped a game at No. 25 Ohio State.

So FSU will rise in the new polls-- the question is how far, and that really depends mostly on how far Baylor, Gonzaga, and SDSU drop. The Seminoles are passing the Blue Devils and Terrapins. Who else? The Bears seem unlikely, as they shouldn't be penalized too much for losing to Kansas. Getting caught from behind doesn't seem likely; No. 9 Penn State went 0-2. Check back later, as we'll update this piece when the polls are released. 

The 'Noles are up across KenPom and NET rankings. In the former, Florida State is now No. 21 after being 22nd at this time last week. The offense rose from 40th to 38th, and the defense improved from No. 18 to No. 16. FSU saw a modest uptick in NET rankings, from 13th to 12th.

Basketball

