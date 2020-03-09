FSU Basketball's Rise in the Final-Regular Season Polls, Rankings

This was a good week for the Seminoles on the hardwood, and not just because of that whole ACC title thing. Every team from No. 4 through No. 10 lost-- except the seventh ranked 'Noles.

Expect Florida State to find its way back into the top 5, as fifth-ranked San Diego State and sixth-ranked Kentucky each lost to unranked teams (Utah State and Tennessee, respectively) that aren't in KenPom's top 40. No. 4 Baylor lost at West Virginia, but that's not a bad loss, as the Mountaineers are KenPom's No. 10 team. So I'm not sure FSU will pass the Bears.

And the Seminoles aren't getting passed, because No. 8 Seton Hall lost twice (albeit to good Villanova and Creighton squads), No. 9 Maryland fell at Rutgers, and No. 10 Louisville dropped its finale at Virginia.

No. 14 'Nova will get a nice bump after that win at Seton Hall and another at Georgetown, and No. 16 Michigan State will continue its ascent following a pair of top-20 wins. Streaking UVA is gonna jump as well.

According to KenPom, Florida State is the country's No. 15 team, improving one spot from this time last week. The offense rose from 35th to 32nd, and the defense improved from No. 18 to No. 14. The NCAA's NET rankings have the 'Noles at 10th, up two spots from a week ago.