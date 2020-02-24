AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Monday, February 24

David Visser

The Seminoles have a huge game tonight, hosting the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals. So 'Noles know where their rooting interests lie there. But what about the other games that could affect Florida State?

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU remains the last 2-seed, across 102 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later. It's a rather light schedule tonight.

No. 17 West Virginia at Texas: 7 pm, ESPNU

The Mountaineers are projected as a 4-seed, so this is an easy call for the home-standing Longhorns. 

Oklahoma State at No. 3 Kansas: 9 pm, ESPN

The Jayhawks notched an emotional win over No. 1 Baylor this weekend-- here's hoping that the Cowboys can catch them with a figurative post-victory hangover. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Leonard Hamilton is Really Good

Basketball, Baseball, and John Pak. That's what Florida State does!

Shawn Allen

No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Saturday, February 22

Busy? Nah. Fun.

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen

No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Sunday, February 23

Can Sunday be as chaotic as Saturday?

David Visser

by

David Visser

No. 8 FSU Basketball Coming Back Home With a Key Win

The Seminoles beat NC State to keep pace with Louisville and Duke in the conference standings.

Kent.Olsen

by

Mitch Schmidt

Saturday Games Go By the Chalk: ACC Tournament Seeding Projections

FSU, Duke, and Louisville all won on Saturday. How does that affect FSU's hopes for a 1-seed in the ACC Tournament?

Mitch Schmidt

FSU Football Adds Recruiter from Clemson

New blood with a solid record.

David Visser

by

Smurf1987

No. 8 FSU at NC State: Basketball Preview and How to Watch

After resuscitating their tournament chances with a 22 point victory over Duke on Wednesday, NC State Wolfpack can move to the safe side of the bubble with another win over 8th place FSU Seminoles today. Preview, players to watch, prediction, and vegas odds.

Mitch Schmidt

No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, February 20

Hoops and loyalty. Or derision.

Mitch Schmidt

by

Kent.Olsen

FSU AM: Down go the Bearcats

Miss anything yesterday and want to know what’s on tap for today? We got you covered for your daily dose of FSU athletics.

Mike Settle

Duke's Loss is FSU's Gain: ACC Tournament Seeding Projections

This week included a surprise loss for Duke. How does that affect FSU's hopes for a 1-seed in the ACC Tournament?

Mitch Schmidt

by

Kent.Olsen