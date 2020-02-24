No. 8 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Monday, February 24

The Seminoles have a huge game tonight, hosting the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals. So 'Noles know where their rooting interests lie there. But what about the other games that could affect Florida State?

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU remains the last 2-seed, across 102 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later. It's a rather light schedule tonight.

No. 17 West Virginia at Texas: 7 pm, ESPNU

The Mountaineers are projected as a 4-seed, so this is an easy call for the home-standing Longhorns.

Oklahoma State at No. 3 Kansas: 9 pm, ESPN

The Jayhawks notched an emotional win over No. 1 Baylor this weekend-- here's hoping that the Cowboys can catch them with a figurative post-victory hangover.