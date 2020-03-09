AllSeminoles
FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Monday, March 9

David Visser

With a regular-season title in hand, we're tightening the parameters on the rooting guides. We'll now only discuss teams within two seed-lines of Florida State across Bracket Matrix projections. The Seminoles remain the second 2-seed, and now that they've a regular-season ACC title in hand, I just don't see them getting caught by a current 5-seed. We'll keep an eye on ACC tourney games as well.

A couple of Big Ten games went against the 'Noles yesterday, and today's action is quite light. Like, one-game light.

San Francisco vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: 9 pm, ESPN (West Coast Conference tournament semifinal)

The Bulldogs are back in action after getting a week off and a bye to the WCC semis. That's great rest for the players and all but has to kinda suck for fans who haven't seen their team play since February. The Zags are a consensus 1-seed, but who knows, maybe an upset here and FSU following its regular-season conference championship with a tourney title could shake things up. Cheer for the Dons to get it done in Vegas.

