FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Tuesday, March 10

David Visser

With a regular-season title in hand, we're tightening the parameters on the FSU rooting guides. We'll now only discuss teams within two seed-lines of Florida State across Bracket Matrix projections. The Seminoles remain the second 2-seed, and they keep creeping closer to San Diego State. The Aztecs are now just two hundredths of a point ahead of the 'Noles for the top 2-seed, across 141 brackets. I just don't see FSU getting caught by a current 5-seed.

We're also not gonna weigh in on the ACC today (given the garbage squads in action), because you're not stupid. You know that beating better teams helps the Seminoles' strength of schedule, but easier matchups make an ACC title more likely. 

Yesterday, 1-seed Gonzaga escaped against San Francisco in the WCC semis. And now the Bulldogs are in action again...

Saint Mary's vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: 9 pm, ESPN (West Coast Conference tournament final)

The Zags have most likely wrapped up a 1-seed, projected there in 139 of 141 brackets. But I'm curious what happens if they can't claim both a regular-season and conference-tournament title in the WCC-- and FSU can wind up making that claim in the ACC. So cheer for the Gaels to hand Gonzaga a loss to an unranked team.

