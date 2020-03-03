No. 7 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Tuesday, March 3

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

Florida State is projected as the third 2-seed right now, so today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with conference games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

No. 9 Maryland at Rutgers: 7 pm, BTN

Nobody is closer to the Seminoles across aggregated projections than the Terrapins. Both are currently 2-seeds, with the Terps five hundredths of a point ahead of the 'Noles. The Scarlet Knights are squarely on the bubble, so pull for them to get this big win that they need.

No. 16 Michigan State at No. 20 Penn State: 7 pm, ESPN

The Spartans are coming off a really nice week in which they beat a pair of top-20 teams. They're presently a 4-seed, while the Nittany Lions are a 5. And like Virginia, MSU is one of those teams with a great coach that you'd rather not see get too hot at this time of year-- and then show up in your bracket. So give me Penn State.

Wake Forest at North Carolina: 7 pm, ACCN

Florida State beat each of these teams once during the regular season, and neither victory is exactly a résumé builder. Call me petty, but it's not often that UNC finishing dead last is a possibility. However, here we are. The Heels and Pitt each have 13 conference losses-- here's hoping the Deacs can make that 14 for the former.

Syracuse at Boston College: 7 pm, ESPN2

The Orange have made some improbable March runs, so I want no part of them getting hot for postseason play. Cheer for the Eagles.

Tennessee at No. 6 Kentucky: 9 pm, ESPN

The Wildcats jumped FSU in the polls this week and are up to a 3-seed in projections. Rocky Top!

Purdue at No. 18 Iowa: 9 pm, BTN

The Hawkeyes are looking at a 5-seed right now, and while they're not gonna catch the Seminoles, Florida State's strength of schedule benefits from a Purdue win, since the 'Noles beat the Boilermakers earlier in the season.