FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, March 11

With a regular-season title in hand, we're tightening the parameters on the FSU rooting guides. We'll now only discuss teams within two seed-lines of Florida State across Bracket Matrix projections.

The Seminoles remain the second 2-seed, and they keep creeping closer to San Diego State. The Aztecs are now just three hundredths of a point ahead of the 'Noles for the top 2-seed, across 145 brackets. I just don't see FSU getting caught by a current 5-seed.

No teams threatening FSU's seeding plays today, as we're still in JV mode. But the winner of one of those warmup games will face the 'Noles tomorrow, so let's check that one out. Hold your noses.

Miami vs. Clemson: 12 pm, ESPN (ACC conference tournament second round)

The Tigers are the 8-seed in the conference tourney, the Hurricanes the 9. The Seminoles went 3-1 against these squads during the regular season, sweeping the 'Canes and splitting with the Tigers. Both of these teams are 15-15, but Clemson finished two games better in ACC play (9-11 to 7-13).

The Tigers are just the better team here, currently 30 spots ahead of UM per KenPom, and 21 spots ahead of Miami according to the NET rankings. Yeah, you may wanna get revenge against Clemson for the Seminoles' most recent loss, but with Duke likely up the next day, the smart pick here is the easier game, and that means drawing the 'Canes. Plus, doesn't a 3-0 year against your rival and ending their season work anyway?