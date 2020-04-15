FSU Basketball Looks to Keep Mutombo Blood-Line Flowing Through Tallahassee

Florida State hoops is no stranger to the legacy of Dikembe Mutombo. While the former Georgetown and NBA great may not have personal connections to the Seminoles, his family tree has definitely grown roots in Tallahassee.

And that began with Mfiondu Kabengele. The nephew of Mutombo, 'Fi committed to the 'Noles in 2016 over offers from Georgia and Boston College, among others. A product of the prestigious Don Bosco Prep Academy in New Jersey, Kabengele redshirted during his first year at FSU, but then in 2018, he helped the Seminoles to the Elite 8 by leading the team in rebounds. A year later, he earned the first ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors ever bestowed upon a 'Nole. Later, he became a first-round draft pick of the LA Clippers.

But this story isn't about Mutombo's nephew Kabengele. It's about Mutombo's son, Ryan, who recently received an invitation to follow in his cousin's footsteps at FSU, as Florida State hoops recently offered the four-star 2021 prospect from Atlanta.

Mutombo (6'10, 250) is considered the third best prospect in Georgia, the nation's No. 13 center, and the country's 65th best prospect, overall, for his class. His first offer came from the College of Charleston, in February of 2019, and it was followed by others from Vanderbilt, Indiana State, hometown Georgia Tech, where he's visited a couple times, Georgetown, Richmond, Appalachian State, Texas A & M, Wake Forest, MTSU, Florida, and Virginia Tech-- and now the 'Noles.

Of course, FSU already has a center committed for the 2021 class, in Quincy Ballard.