FSU Basketball Signee Scottie Barnes Reacts to Being a First-Team Sports Illustrated All-American

David Visser

Chalk up another honor for future Seminole hoopster Scottie Barnes. As if being a five-star prospect and a McDonald's All-American Game selection weren't enough, he can now add another accolade to his curriculum vitae: First-Team Sports Illustrated All-American, a nod he earned earlier today.

Barnes is the highest ranked recruit in the history of Florida State basketball, edging Jonathan Isaac by six ten-thousandths of a point, and he joins Montverde Academy teammate Cade Cunningham on SI's first team. 

Here's how SI hoops recruiting director Jason Jordan explained Barnes' inclusion on the squad:

If Cunningham was the engine that drove Montverde’s dominant season, Barnes was the fuel. No player in any class plays with the level of energy and emotion that Barnes displays every game. Barnes averaged 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals a game despite playing half the game most times. The Eagles beat teams by an average of 40 points a game.

And here's Barnes reaction: 

I am extremely excited to be on the Sports Illustrated Basketball All-American Team. For over 66 years, this prestigious magazine has covered the top athletes and sports stories around the world. Today, I’m a part of that history. I never dreamt of being this successful, and I must use it to motivate myself because it’s so easy to be lazy, procrastinate and fall off. I cannot let this happen. So, I am thankful not just for the honor but for the motivation.

 

