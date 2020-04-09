AllSeminoles
FSU Basketball in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early 2020-2021 Top 25

David Visser

The Florida State men's hoops team captured its second Atlantic Coast Conference championship in the truncated 2019-2020 season, but the cancelation of the NCAA tournament denied the Seminoles a chance at a national title. Of course, virtual projections of a deep run by the 'Noles are nice, but they're far from the real thing. But our friends at the Sports Illustrated mothership think FSU could be among the country's elite again in the 2020-2021 campaign. 

SI's Jeremy Woo crafted his Way-Too-Early Top 25 for next season, and he has the Seminoles at No. 15, with the following explanation.

15. Florida State

Even with Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams likely to stay in the draft, Florida State should be in fairly good shape, with SI All-American Scottie Barnes set to be one of the more impactful freshmen in the country and a strong fit on both ends. The only thing this team is missing on paper is a point guard, with Trent Forrest graduating, but at times it may be able to play through the slick-passing Barnes, and will just need reliable ballhandling and sustained perimeter shooting to stay relevant. Junior college transfer Sardaar Calhoun should help boost the offense. The Seminoles still have size and length in spades, and that recipe tends to work well for them.

Villanova grabbed the top spot, and the highest ranked ACC team is Virginia, at No. 4. Other ACC squads, other than the Cavaliers and 'Noles to make SI's top 25: No. 7 Duke and No. 21 North Carolina, 

