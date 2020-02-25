Anatomy of Annihilation: How FSU's Trent Forrest Posterized Louisville's Jordan Nwora

There's a lot to like about No. 6 Florida State's comeback smoking of No. 11 Louisville on Monday night-- well, at least after halftime. But if there was one play that provided the exclamation point on the Seminoles' 82-67 win, it was a fast-break dunk from Seminole point guard Trent Forrest over Louisville's best player and future pro, Jordan Nwora.

But a lot went into making this play successful before Forrest even got the ball. In case you missed it, here's the play we're dissecting. Even if you didn't miss it, it's worth a rewatch or seven.

The Seminoles do a bunch right here to bring about the fireworks. First, M.J. Walker gets the inbound-pass in less than optimal position, but he has the wherewithal to get the ball to the center of the court.

Then it's about the positive things Walker doesn't do. He foregoes dribbling the ball up, opting instead for the much more efficient pass. And regarding that pass, he could have gone to RaiQuan Gray at midcourt, getting the ball over the time line.

Instead, Walker chose to punish the Louisville press, not just survive it. He looks off Devin Vassell on the left side and reverses the ball back to Forrest on the right. It's the great play behind the great play that sets the stage for the astounding facial from Forrest.