Florida State Basketball Wing Declares for the Draft

Coming into the 2018-2019 season, 6' 7" wing Devin Vassell was an unheralded three-star recruit from the Altanta area who most fans expected was heading for a red-shirt. A well-kept secret, he had only received scholarship offers from four other schools, all mid-majors. But whispers from within the program indicated Vassell may be something special.

As most Seminole Freshman do, Vassell had a hard time seeing the court to begin his freshman year. He didn't play double-digit minutes in a non-cupcake game until mid-January against Clemson. He started to get more minutes over the course of the season as he was a three-point sparkplug, as he shot 41.9% over the season. This culminated in his clutch corner three against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament that sent the game to overtime.

Fans expected big things from Vassell going into this season, and he delivered. His per-minute statistics were surprisingly good in his freshman season, as he was 4th in ACC conference play in BPM for players playing more than 20% of their team's minutes, only behind 1-seed stars Zion Williamson of Duke, Cam Johnson of UNC, and Ty Jerome of Virginia. He followed that performance by being second place this year, only behind Duke's Vernon Carey. On top of being one of the best shooters in the conference, he also has excellent steal and block rates and never turns the ball over.

Without post-season tournaments to display his talents nationally, the highlight of his year was probably another win over Virginia Tech, where he went 7-7 from long distance, tying the ACC record for most threes in a game without a miss.

NBA Prospects

Vassell is seen by NBA scouts as a prototypical "3 and D" prospect. His aforementioned block and steal rates indicate an elite help-side defender, and his tape backs that up. Although he can be over-aggressive at times, especially on closeouts, his length, athleticism and instincts have let him terrorize offenses all season on defense. He garnered some buzz for ACC defensive player of the year, but his candidacy was hurt by fellow departing 'Nole Trent Forrest competing for votes. His improved free throw percentage this season, up to 74% on the season, enforces his elite 3 point percentage.

Look for Vassell to be taken in the latter third of the lottery, or maybe a little higher. Mock drafts from the Athletic, ESPN, and Bleacher Report all have him in this range. There is an outside chance that Vassell is the first ACC prospect taken, as UNC's Cole Anthony is currently the only prospect ahead of him in the consensus, and is seen as more polarizing between NBA scouts and GMs.

2020-2021 Outlook

Coach Leonard Hamilton will have a hard time replacing Vassell's overall talents, but he is bringing in recruits that he is optimistic can.

On offense, junior college recruit 6' 6" Sardaar "Daar" Calhoun has been a knockdown shooter this season, at 45.6% on 193 three-point attempts.

On defense, #6 national recruit 6' 8" Scottie Barnes will be placed into the same role as Vassell. Barnes is slightly taller than Vassell but already has an NBA body and is freaky athletic. He will play a different role on offense though, as he wants to play the point guard position and will be given control of the offense by Hamilton.

It should also be mentioned that Vassell was a star in the classroom as well. He was named to the 2019 ACC Academic Honor Roll and was on the 2020 all-ACC Academic Team as well.