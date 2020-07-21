FSU Hoops Makes Top 9 for Milwaukee Prospect

On Tuesday, the Florida State men's basketball program will look to add a sought-after talent from up north, as blue-chip prospect Matthew Cleveland, of Atlanta, will announce his collegiate decision. But the Seminoles are looking a lot farther north than that-- and they're making a positive impression, too.

Earlier tonight, Milwaukee small forward James Graham tweeted his top nine, and the 'Noles made the cut, along with Auburn, Georgetown, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, hometown Marquette, and home-state Wisconsin. Graham (6'8, 205) attends Nicolet High School just north of The Cream City, in Glendale, WI. He's a 2021 prospect who holds a three-star composite ranking; he's considered the Badger State's No. 3 player, the No. 34 player at his position, and the nation's No. 151 recruit for his class.

Graham has been collecting offers for quite some time now, as Rutgers and DePaul were in on him early, offering back in 2018. FSU's offer came on May 12 of this year, months ahead of his offers from Marquette and Wisconsin.

The Seminoles have just one member in their 2021 recruiting class at present, shooting guard Bryce McGowens. But because he's an elite prospect, the 'Noles have the country's No. 25 class and the No. 4 ACC class. Expect that to improve on Tuesday, as we think Florida State will indeed land Cleveland. A commitment from Graham would further bolster those rankings, and right now, the 'Noles have just four forwards on their roster: RaiQuan Gray, Malik Osbourne, Wyatt Wilkes, and Harrison Prieto.