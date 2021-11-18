FSU Survives Against Tulane: 3 Game-Changing Plays

That was as ugly of a game as you will ever see from Florida State. We knew the offense was going to have its struggles early, but I expected it to come from lack of experience in the system. Instead, they're just not making shots. I'll probably make an article about it in the next couple of days, but the offense is generating open shots, the shots are just not falling, and they're going to have to start falling soon.

On the bright side, the defense looked really good, and so did Cam'Ron Fletcher. We'll talk more about his offense in a second, but FSU's length made life living hell on the inside for Tulane all night long.

You take wins as you get them, and even if a 59-54 win over Tulane isn't ideal, you'd rather learn from an ugly win than a bad loss. At the end of the day, the result is what matters, no matter how it comes.

Before we get to the plays, some box score notes.

Box Score Notes

FSU won this game on the defensive end of the floor. They held Tulane to 29.1% from the floor, and an insane 24.1% from 2. If it wasn't for Jalen Cook and Jaylen Forbes having great shooting nights for distance, Tulane really wouldn't have had a chance (or if FSU had hit their shots, but I digress). Outside of Cook (21 points) and Forbes (15 points) the rest of the team combined for 18 points on 4-22 (18.2%) shooting, and Cook and Forbes were just hitting tough shots all game. Tulane's 29.1% from the floor is the lowest percentage FSU has held a team to since the 2019 Florida game, when UF shot 28%.

The Seminoles also had 9 blocked shots (4 from RayQuan Evans of all people), while forcing 13 turnovers and turning those into 13 points. All in all, the defense was pretty good... then there's the offense.

FSU shot just 40% from the floor, 27.3% from 3, and a paltry 56.3% from the free-throw line. That alone doesn't tell the whole story since FSU's percentages were pretty solid in the first half. In the second half, Florida State was 9/26 (34.6%) from the floor, 0/8 from 3 (0.0%), and 4/10 (40%) from the free-throw line. While Tulane does have an interesting 2-3 matchup zone, FSU was getting open, they just simply weren't hitting shots.

What we did find from this game is what their likely Closing 5 lineup will be: RayQuan Evans, Caleb Mills, Anthony Polite, Cam'Ron Fletcher, and Malik Osborne. It's arguably their best 5 currently, though I'd love for Matthew Cleveland to improve fast and you can put him in, bump Mills up to the 1, and take Evans out. That will come in time, but for now, this is likely their best lineup; it's just so versatile, athletic, and has the defensive mindset you love. Once Polite and Mills start getting going on offense, it'll take care of a lot of issues.

They're also just turning it over way too much, with 15 turnovers tonight, and a turnover rate of 24.6%. The 'Noles have to get that number down before getting to conference play. They also allowed Tulane to snag 15 offensive rebounds, which is borderline embarrassing.

Caleb Mills led the way with 13 points, but was 5-15 from the floor. He had 10 points alone in the first half, but has really struggled to get going so far this season. Luckily, he's still impacting the game in other areas, pitching in 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Once his shot comes around, the whole team will be better for it. It was good to see him get some burn at the 1 this game with Evans and Jalen Warley struggling.

Cam'Ron Fletcher was superb, finishing with a career-high 11 points on just 5 shots, including a pair of 3s in the first half, while also adding 2 rebounds. His impact is getting harder and harder to deny, much like freshman year Devin Vassell. He's quickly earning more and more playing time.

Malik Osborne was a single point shy of a double-double, finishing with 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks. He's been FSU's best player so far this season, certainly their most consistent, and they're going to need him to continue being great as FSU's bigs have shown to be... untrustworthy so far.

Outside of those three, it's hard to find positives from individuals. RayQuan Evans had 4 blocks, but he paired that with 4 turnovers. John Butler had some really solid moments where he showed his versatility, but also had yet another really mind-boggling pass that led to a turnover. Jalen Warley looked scared to run the offense, and only played 9 minutes. There was one late clock possession where Warley had the ball, then as soon as he saw there were 10 seconds left on the shot clock, he gave the ball to Mills and got out of the way. He just can't be doing this, he needs to be confident.

My biggest concern is with Anthony Polite, who was 0-5 from 3, and is just 3-12 from 3 to start the season. It's not like he's forcing the action too much, he's getting plenty of open looks, but the shot just isn't falling. FSU needs him to produce, and it needs to start soon.

Onto the plays.

Play 1

Situation: 10:25 Remaining in First Half, FSU Cross Half Court

Florida State was struggling mightily in the first half, but this shot opened up the offense a little bit. If Cam'Ron Fletcher can consistently hit shots like this all season, he all of a sudden becomes a really interesting professional prospect, because Fletcher is already a phenomenal defender. So much hype was given to the incoming freshmen and Mills, but Fletcher is leaving his fingerprints all over this team early on.

Play 2

Situation: Double Dunks

Florida State desperately needed these two plays. Back to back possessions ending in an emphatic dunk not only gives you some offensive momentum in a night when not much is going right, but it also gets the crowd back into it. These ended up being the difference for the most part. An 8-point lead in this game felt like a 15-point lead, even if Tulane made things a little interesting at the end.

Play 3

Situation: 16 Seconds Remaining, Tulane Inbounds the Ball

RayQuan Evans may have really struggled on the offensive end of the floor, but man was he phenomenal defensively. He came into the game with 9 blocks in his career. He had 4 blocks against the Green Wave. This one essentially iced the game after Tulane had tried to make things interesting. They threw up a prayer from the corner after this, but FSU had it well defended.

Florida State will return to action in the Jacksonville Classic against Loyola Marymount Sunday Night at 5:30, a solid mid-major challenge.