Game Preview: Florida State vs. Penn

Florida State Basketball is FINALLY back!

It has been 227 days since Florida State lost to Michigan in the Sweet 16, and the offseason was nothing short of eventful: out go MJ Walker, Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprivica, RaiQuan Gray, Sardaar Calhoun, and Nate Jack and in come Caleb Mills, Jalen Warley, Matthew Cleveland, Cam'Ron Fletcher, John Butler, and Naheem McLeod.

It's a whole new roster, with a whole new set of questions. And we'll finally get some answers to a couple of them.

This will be the first time FSU will play Penn, but FSU is 0-4 all time against Ivy League schools, losing to Harvard in 2011 (a brutal 46-41 game), and then to Princeton in 1972 (61-59), 1998 (46-50), and 2011 (75-73, 3OT).

This game will be at 9pm on the ACC Network, live from the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Penn Quakers Breakdown

It's hard enough to know what a team might do in the first game of the season, it's even harder when that team hasn't played since March 2020. Due to COVID-19, The Ivy League didn't play any games last season, meaning FSU will have to go back a little while to find any film on the Quakers.

What they'll find is a team that likes to pick up the tempo. They finished 19/20 in the top-75 in terms of pace of play, and they return a lot of the same faces from that team. They didn't shoot the 3 or free throw particularly well, or get to the free throw line much at all (337th in FT rate), but were exceptional inside the arc; their 55% on 2-pointers was top-15 nationally. They also didn't go after the offensive glass much, with their 22.7% offensive rebounding rate ranking well down in the 300s as well.

Their offense just does the little things well: moves off-ball for backdoor cuts, takes advantage of opportune post-ups, and do a good-job of getting open on hand-offs.

For Penn, their offense is going to hang on Jordan Dingle's ability to score in bunches. He's great in spot-up situations, but he's really dangerous in the pick-and-roll. He can step back off of the screen and nail a 3, weave through traffic and get a reset screen, or get downhill and get to his floater. He really wants to get to his right hand, so the more FSU can force him left, the better. Usually once he goes left, he'll want to get a second screen so he can come back right.

While they do have two players named Max, only Max Martz is going to be a threat for Florida State. He was by far their best 3-point shooter two seasons ago with 43.2% and 60% of his total shots came from behind the arc, and at 6'6" he has the size to not be overwhelmed by Florida State's length. Max Lorca-Lloyd got the start at center in Penn's exhibition game, but he's not the best and only played 17 minutes in the exhibition and 31 total minutes all of 2019-20 despite being Penn's highest rated recruit ever. If he is indeed the starter this season, Florida State should go after him as much as possible.

Who should be the starter at center for Penn is Michael Wang, a guy who missed the 2019-20 season after having surgery on a microfracture in his knee. He averaged a little over 8 points per game, but will have to improve his rebound to contend with a bigger FSU team.

The other projected starters haven't played college basketball before. Jelani Williams has missed three straight seasons due to injury, and Clark Slajchert is a guy who would've been a freshman in college last season had he been able to play. His senior year in high school, he led the entire state of California with 31 PPG, so he should be able to light it up if given the chance.

Lucas Monroe could be slated for a starting spot, but mostly came off of the bench two seasons ago when he averaged a little over 3 points per game. He's mostly a slasher, and doesn't take many 3s.

A couple of other players to watch out for are Jonah Charles, who missed the 19-20 season with injury (another player that could start) and Bryce Washington, who was really good as a freshman in 18-19, but missed most of 19-20 with a hand injury. He can light it up from 3 if given the chance.

Penn has a solid amount of talent, and should be one of the contenders in the Ivy League, but I'm not sure how well they match up with Florida State. The Quakers just have so many pieces that are coming off of injury or haven't seen any game time in college because of COVID. It's not even entirely worth it to break down film on Penn, because Florida State is likely just going to play their own game, and make adjustments as the game progresses as they show what they want to do.

This is normally where I would put team and player stats, but with it being the first game of the season, I'm just going to list the roster of guys to look out for.

#3 Jordan Dingle

#0 Clark Slajchert

#2 Jonah Charles

#4 Max Lorca-Lloyd

#5 Jelani Williams

#14 Max Martz

#21 Bryce Washington

#22 Lucas Monroe

#23 Michael Wang

#20 Florida State Seminoles Breakdown

It’ll be great to see FSU back in action again against a real team, even if it’s a team we don’t have a ton of information on. Ideally, this is a good tune-up game to get the ‘Noles prepared to play Florida on Sunday, but Penn will likely play a much faster pace than Florida, which FSU prefers anyways.

As excited as we all are to watch the talented newcomers in Mills, Cleveland, and Warley, I’m most excited to see RayQuan Evans and the improvements he’s made. In two exhibition games, he’s looked like a much different, much more comfortable, much BETTER player. In the exhibitions, he had a combined 31 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals on a shooting split of 55.6/75.0/100. The 6/8 from 3 is the more encouraging part, if his shot stays consistent and smooth throughout the season, the offense just opens up that much more.

Going from MJ Walker to Caleb Mills is going to be a fun transition. Mills will be able to put the ball on the floor a little more and score from all three levels; he has the talent to be FSU’s best pure scorer in a long time.

Where everyone has concern is with the bigs. Losing Balsa Koprivica early is no easy task to replace, and all of the guys currently slated to play the 5, outside of Malik Osborne, have a ton of inexperience and short comings that FSU will have to work around. If anyone can get them into shape, it’s Associate Head Coach Stan Jones, but with a date with Purdue on the horizon, they’re going to have to be developed in a hurry.

My main question is how will the offense look early in the season? You don’t break in 6 new players without some kind of hiccup, and Florida State has a complicated offensive system that requires precision and constant motion. A guy standing a foot to the left of where they’re supposed to be before cutting can throw everything off. Having veterans on the perimeter like Evans, Wyatt Wilkes, and Anthony Polite can really help ease those issues but only time will tell.

The defense shouldn’t be an issue for this team. Everyone positions 1-4 can guard the length of the length of the floor very well, so the sooner the offense catches up, the better this team will be.

Injury Report

Tanor Ngom and Malik Osborne missed the exhibition game against Florida College, Ngom with a concussion and Osborne with the flu that has been going around Tallahassee. Everything I've heard is Malik will be ready to go and is feeling a lot better, Ngom will be out for this game.

Nothing on Penn's end that I can dig up.

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: RayQuan Evans

G: Caleb Mills

G: Anthony Polite

F: Malik Osborne

C: Naheem McLeod/Quincy Balla

Penn

G: Clark Slajchert

G: Jordan Dingle

G: Jelani Williams

G: Max Martz

F: Michael Wang

Keys to the Game

Ball Pressure, Ball Pressure, Ball Pressure

Two seasons ago, Penn had eight games with 15 or more turnovers. With as much of a struggle as offense may be early in the season for FSU, getting live-ball turnovers and turning them into points is going to be imperative. Everyone on the perimeter for Florida State is going to be able to guard 94-feet down the length of the court, and it wouldn't surprise me to see FSU really ramp up the pressure against a smaller Penn team.

Integrate the Bigs

The bigs haven't looked their best in the two exhibition games. Against Mississippi College, Tanor Ngom had 4 fouls and 4 turnovers in just 17 minutes while Quincy Ballard went 0-4 from the free throw line. Against Florida College, Naheem McLeod had 3 turnovers and 2 basket interferences and Ballard had two turnovers.

It's a position group that a lot of people are concerned about, and making these mistakes against NAIA schools aren't really going to ease those concerns, especially with the turnovers (which we'll cover more here in a second). The bigs are going to have to get better fast with a game against Purdue at the end of the month, and games like these are great for development and confidence.

Take Care of the Ball

Upsets happen when teams are loose with the ball and not really focusing, and ball-handling was arguably FSU's biggest weakness last season. I think it's a much improved facet, even if there were a combined 29 turnovers in the two exhibition games. Of those 29, 12 came from centers, so it's not as bad at first glance. With so many newcomers, there is going to be the occasional errant pass or hesitant cuts that lead to a jumped passing lane; it's just going to happen. But it's going to be really important FSU keeps those to a minimum this season.

Game Prediction

Florida State opened as a 20.5-point favorite with an over/under of 151.5.

While Florida State has plenty to work on, and Penn has shown they can pull an upset early in the season, Penn has plenty to figure out in their own right. It's their first game in two years; I'm expecting them to try some unique things, but it wouldn't surprise me if they're a little rusty. FSU should get their first win against the Ivy League here.

Florida State 83-66

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!