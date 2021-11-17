Game Preview: Tulane at Florida State

Florida State lost to Florida for the first time since 2013 on Sunday afternoon, leaving a bitter taste in a lot of their mouths. They'll look to bounce back this evening against a young Tulane team.

These two are old Metro Conference rivals, with this being the 38th game all-time between the two programs, with FSU leading the all-time series 25-12. The last time they played, FSU won in what was a much tighter game than people remember, 80-69 in a game played at Tulane.

This game will be at 8pm on the ACC Network, live from the Donald L Tucker Center.

Tulane Green Wave (1-1) Breakdown

Tulane is led by coach Ron Hunter, who you may remember from his time at Georgia State and the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

He's now in his third season at Tulane, and it hasn't been as smooth of a transition as many had hoped, going just 22-31 through his first two season. Though when putting it in comparison with the season before he got hired (they were 4-27), it's not all that bad. The good thing for him is, this is a really young team. Of the 8 players we're going to mention, only Devon Baker and Scott Spencer are a junior and senior, respectively. Everyone else is listed as a freshman or sophomore. So while there will be some kinks for them this year, like losing at home to Southern University last time out, they should be a pretty solid team by the end of next year.

Right now, they're just really struggling to hit shots to start the season. They are just 10/34 on spot-up chances to open up the season despite stellar play from freshman point guard Jalen Cook. They're really good in the pick-and-roll, and once these spot-ups that are being generated start falling, they'll be a much better team.

Defensively, they're going to spend most of their time in a 2-3 zone, just with a little more responsibilities than your normal 2-3. You'll often see the guards at the top come down and cover someone on the baseline, then sprint back up after a kick-out. FSU is going to attack the 2-3 by trying to live at the rim. The basket is always open, and it leave opportunities for lobs. FSU's zone offense is much, much different than their man offense, so there's potential they look much better tonigh

This team starts and almost ends with Jalen Cook, a talented freshman who was a top-200 recruit last season and stayed close to home. He is Tulane's offense so far this season, scoring 47 of Tulane's total 140 points, and has 11 of Tulane's total 27 assists. He's the classic head of the snake case theory. When one person has THIS much impact, what happens if he has a rough game? Florida State is going to do everything in their power to find out.

Kevin Cross is a solid, but unspectacular big. He showed at time last year that he can step out and hit the 3, but so far this season he hasn't shown a willingness to shoot them. He looks like he's in line for a bigger role in the offense this year after only averaging about 6 PPG last season.

Jaylen Forbes is off to a rough start this year, shooting just 28% from the floor and 1/10 inside the arc. Outside the arc though, he's extremely dangerous, shooting 36.8% from behind the line last season on over 6 attempts per game. He's never been great inside the arc, but at some point he's going to regress to the mean. Kind of reminds me of the situation heading into the UCF game last year where Darin Green Jr came into the game shooting 7/24 from the floor and 3/12 from 3 and then he exploded against FSU; hopefully this isn't a similar situation.

Tylan Pope is the perfect back-up big: Great energy, efficient, and a phenomenal rebounder. He's arguably the best rebounder of the team, which is going to be something to watch against an FSU team that isn't the best rebounding.

Devon Baker is a good bench scorer, being a career 15+ PPG at UNC Asheville the last three season. He'll give this Tulane team a nice steady hand off the bench and some experience, which it desperately needs. He also shot 44% from 3 his final season in Asheville, so he's a more than capable shooter.

Sion James is this team's most capable defender, and averaged well over a steal per game last season. His offensive game isn't the best and has a long way to go, but he may have a couple moments defensively that wake you up a little bit, FSU can't be loose with the ball around him.

RJ McGee and Scott Spencer are unspectacular role players, but can give them good minutes. McGee in particular has some starting experience in the past, but I'm not exactly concerned with either heading into this game.

Players Stats: PPG, RPG (ORBs/DRBs), APG, SPG, BPG, ToPG FG%/3pt%/FT%

#3 Jalen Cook 23.5, 3.5 (2.0/1.5), 5.5, 1.5, 0.0, 3.5 54.5/50.0/62.5

#24 Kevin Cross 12.0, 3.5 (0.0/3.5), 1.5, 1.5, 1.0, 2.5 69.2/NA/75.0

#25 Jaylen Forbes 11.5, 3.0 (0.0/3.0), 1.5, 1.0, 1.0, 2.0 28.0/40.0/60.0

#33 Tylan Pope 8.0, 9.0 (4.0/5.0), 0.0, 0.5, 1.0, 0.5 63.6/100/50.0

#20 Devon Baker 7.0, 3.0 (1.0/2.0), 1.0, 1.0, 0.0, 1.5 50.0/0.0/NA

#1 Sion James 5.0, 5.5 (0.0/5.5), 2.5, 3.0, 0.0, 2.0 27.3/16.7/60.0

#23 RJ McGee 4.0, 1.0 (0.0/1.0), 1.0, 1.0, 0.0, 0.0 66.7/0.0/NA

#22 Scott Spencer 1.0, 2.0 (0.0/2.0), 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0 20.0/0.0/NA

Florida State Seminoles (1-1) Breakdown

FSU's offense was abysmal against Florida. Even the open shots they were generating, they just weren't hitting for the most part. 0.833 points per possession is just not going to get it done against many teams, but luckily they get a chance to bounce back against Tulane.

The guards in particular have to be better. I talked about it in the game changing plays article on Sunday, but RayQuan Evans, Jalen Warley, Caleb Mills, and Anthony Polite were a combined 3/20 and 7 turnovers. That's inexcusable. Mills dealt with foul trouble in the first half, so it's a little understandable if that took him out of his rhythm, but the rest is just so poor. For FSU to have success this season, this group has to be nothing short of great.

As great as Malik Osborne has been to start the season, we can't expect him to continue playing like he has (although no one is going to complain if he does). He needs some help. He's a fantastic energy player who can kill the offensive glass and run pick-and-pops efficiently, but eventually he's going to go back to playing mostly the 4 when Tanor Ngom comes back. Not saying that's a bad thing, but at some point he's probably going to have an off-night, or he's not around the glass as much as usual. Other people are going to have to step up.

This offense is in its best form when they can create off of live-ball turnovers. This team has a plethora of players who are phenomenal in transition. I know defensive rebounding is an issue, but they have to go one of two ways with it. Either double down on it and get people running in transition to try and get easy buckets, or commit to everyone crashing the glass and getting the rebound. They're kind of stuck in this no-man's land where not everyone is boxing out, but no one is running either.

Injury Report

Tanor Ngom has participated in a couple of practices so far this week and has a chance of playing, it's really up to the coaching staff on if he plays or not. Knowing Coach Hamilton, he'll sit him this game and save him for Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

Projected Starters

Florida State

G: RayQuan Evans

G: Caleb Mills

G: Anthony Polite

F: Wyatt Wilkes

F: Malik Osborne

Tulane

G: Jalen Cook

G: Jaylen Forbes

G: Sion James

G: RJ McGee

F: Kevin Cross

Keys to the Game

Get the Offense Going

Florida State's offense struggled heavily against Florida, scoring just .833 points per possession and shooting just 38.5% from the floor. This team has too much talent to continue doing that. The guards in particular have to be better than they were against UF. Games like these will be useful to get the offense some rhythm and some repetitions against someone that isn't themselves. Even against Penn, the offense wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders. Get the guards going, and let them play in some space.

Head of the Snake

For those that have followed me and these preview articles for the last few years, you know what this theory is: cut the head of the snake off and watch the body die. It's no different in college basketball. In this game, the head of the snake is Jalen Cook, who has scored over 1/3rd of Tulane's total points so far and has 11 assists through two games. If Florida State can force him to become a pass-first guard, FSU wins this game by 20. If he's dictating where he wants to go and what he wants to do, this may be a little close for comfort.

Play Smart

This one is simple. Really the only way Florida State can lose is if they turn it over a lot, leave shooters open, lack effort on the glass, etc. Tulane has some talent, but it's not near FSU's level yet. Don't let them get easy looks from the arc, don't take a lot of dumb fouls, and don't let Jalen Cook get a head of steam. As long as Florida State plays their game, they should be more than fine in this game.

Game Prediction

Florida State opened as 15.5-point favorites with an over/under of 139.5.

I think Tulane is wildly out-matched here. Jalen Cook is a phenomenal bucket getter, but no one else on the team really scares me. They'll be a good team in a couple of years and maybe even next year, they're just too young to keep up with FSU, in my opinion.

Florida State 88-65