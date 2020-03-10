How has the Top Seed Fared in the ACC Tournament?

Saturday's regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference crown captured by Florida State immediately made program history as the school's first. And while that banner isn't going anywhere, the championship isn't just about looking back. It also affects the future, as the Seminoles will be the 1-seed in this week's ACC tournament for the first time.

That means the 'Noles earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals and will not have to play until Thursday. But what does it say, historically, about FSU's prospects of winning the conference tourney?

I took a look back at the history of the ACC tournament, which has been played every year since 1954. That's 66 titles bestowed, and as you might expect, the top seed has won far more than any other seed. But it hasn't won most of the time-- barely. Really, it's been about a coin flip between the 1-seed and the rest of the field. Here's how the number of conference titles won breaks down by seed:

1-seed: 32

2-seed: 13

3-seed: 10

4-seed: 5

5-seed: 1

6-seed: 5

32 championships for the 1-seed, 34 for the rest of the bracket.

Sure, the ACC has changed plenty since the 1950s, nearly doubling in size from eight to 15 teams. But the recent history holds up that broader trend: in the last 10 ACC tourneys, five have been won by the top seed, five by the rest of the field. A 50/50 shot? Those are a lot better odds than KenPom is giving the Seminoles.