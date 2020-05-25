AllSeminoles
Leonard Hamilton's Overlap with Recently Passed Eddie Sutton

David Visser

The cancelation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament in March due to the coronavirus pandemic was a necessary disappoint. But true tragedy struck the college basketball world recently with the passing of legendary coach Eddie Sutton.

Sutton, who died of natural causes at the age of 84 yesterday, authored a phenomenal career that overlapped with that of current Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton. 

After playing hoops at Oklahoma State himself, Sutton began his coaching career as an assistant in Stillwater before taking head-coaching jobs at Tulsa Central High School, Southern Idaho, Creighton, Arkansas, and then Kentucky, where his path crossed with Hamilton's.

The latter's coaching career commenced with an assistant role at Austin Peay before he took the same position at UK in 1974. Sutton became his boss as the head coach in Lexington in 1985. The pair worked together for a year, and then Hamilton got his first head-coaching opportunity-- at Sutton's alma mater. 

Hamilton resurrected a Cowboys team that had been floundering, leading them back to postseason play before departing for Miami in 1990. His replacement at Okie State? Sutton, of course. 

Hamilton spent a decade with the Hurricanes prior to a one-year stint in the NBA, and he's been building his legacy in Tallahassee since 2002. Sutton cemented his legendary status with the 'Pokes from 1990-2006. He was the first coach to lead four different teams to the NCAA Tourney (his teams made 26 appearances, total), a four-time National Coach of the Year, and his squads appeared in three Final Fours. Sutton was elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in April. He'll be missed by college basketball fans from all over the country.

