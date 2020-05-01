Leonard Hamilton Ranked a Top Hire of Last 25 Years

No matter how much success or failure Leonard Hamilton has experienced at FSU, it has seemed he could rely on Rodney Dangerfield's classic stand up line, "I don't get no respect," as calling card. That is until the last three seasons.

ESPN.com has ranked Leonard Hamilton one of the Top 25 coaching hires of the last 25 years. Author of the piece, John Gasaway, sites the past two years where Hamilton has led Florida State to a 29-6 conference record and two Sweet Sixteens, but since 2002, Hamilton has rebuilt a basketball program that was at the bottom of the ACC to be the third winningest program behind blue bloods North Carolina and Duke.

In 2018, Hamilton led FSU Hoops to highs it had only experienced twice since 1972-- taking his team to the Elite Eight. In 2019, the 'Noles reached the Sweet Sixteen with a injury riddled team, and in 2020, they were the best program in the Conference and arguably the best in the nation.

Coach Ham is the second winningest coach in Florida State history with going 360-227 (22 wins vacated from the 06-07 season) for a win percentage of .613. He's behind Hugh Durham who ran the program from 1966-1978 and had a winning percentage of .701.

Hamilton has had a penchant for building programs at football schools, coaching at Oklahoma State and then Miami. He won National Coach of the year in 1995 and two Big East Coach of the Year Awards.

The pattern at each school has been a slow rebuild for four to five seasons before cracking the top tier of the conference and the NCAA Tournament, however at FSU, it was even tougher. Competing in the best basketball conference took longer. It wasn't until his seventh season before his squad finished in the top four in the ACC and made the NCAA Tournament.

He enjoyed four years of success from 2008-2012, where his teams made the tournament with one appearance the Sweet Sixteen (2011) and one in the second round, including an ACC Tournament Championship in 2012.

Then a four year span of disappointment set in when the Hoops squad missed on a few recruits and didn't finish better than sixth in the conference, making no NCAA Tournaments.

However, since the 2016-17 season, Hamilton's squads have gone 104-34 with appearances in the NCAA Tournament each year-- except this season, with the NCAAT canceled due to COVID-19, where they would have been no lower than a two seed.

It was a slow rebuild, and especially difficult at a football school, but Hamilton has turned out to be the best coach in modern Florida State Basketball history, thusly deserving the moniker of one of the best hires of the past 25 years.