M.J. Walker Puts FSU on his Back— and the 'Noles Stay There in Celebrating a Win at Notre Dame

All too often, we overvalue points scored in the final possessions of both football and basketball. In the last gridiron season, Seminole fans sometimes bemoaned Florida State’s propensity for scoring early in games, ahead of drying up late. And the same can be said for the hardwood. But the mathematical reality is that points scored early count just as much as those scored late. My point being: you take them whenever you can get them.

And junior FSU guard M.J. Walker amassed a bunch of points during a second-half stretch that brought the No. 7 'Noles to life in a comeback win at Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Walker, like pretty much every other Seminole, had been pretty pedestrian though most of Florida's contest in South Bend. He'd gone 2-5 in the first half, for five points. After the break, the 'Noles saw their seven-point halftime deficit balloon to 13 with about 10 minutes remaining.

And then Walker just came alive, resurrecting FSU in the process. Check out what ensued after ND's Prentiss Hubb -- who was fantastic -- hit a trey to put the Irish up a baker's dozen:

Walker hit three bombs and scored 13 consecutive FSU points, which got the Seminoles to within two. He then answered Rex Pflueger's triple by stroking three from the charity stripe himself (wrong guy to foul there, Irish), which knotted the score with 2:40 left.

Overall, during this stretch that brought the Seminoles all the way back from what looked like a blowout in the making, he scored 16 of 18 Florida State points.

Walker will be the senior leader of this 'Noles team next year, and he showed why they're in good hands. He's suffered one injury after another of late, always battling back.

But against Notre Dame, with his squad looking rather flat, he simply carried his team when it needed him most. He'll takeover that leadership role from Trent Forrest, who provided heroics of his own in the game's final minute, including the game-winning bucket.

Listen, Forrest, as per usual, was the rock, with 15 points, seven boards, and a trio of assists. But Walker's 21 -- 16 in the second half -- was the spark the Seminoles needed to even provide the platform for Forrest's feats.

And fittingly, just as Walker had put his teammates on his back, they jumped all over his during FSU's postgame celebration.