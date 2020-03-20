Madness Muted: Storylines We Were Looking Forward To, From FSU & Across the 2020 NCAA Tournament that Never Was

In a parallel universe, we're in the middle of the 2020 NCAA Tournament's first round right now, joyfully surrounded by shredded brackets. But in the new normal, we're left without sports of any kind, let alone would could be considered the greatest weekend on the sports calendar. So we're relegated to the realm of conjecture, and what could have been-- not just for a Florida State team that had a real shot at a national title, but across the tourney field.

Seminole Uprising

But let's start with the Seminoles. FSU finished the regular season as ACC champs for the first time, and a No. 4 AP ranking that was as high as the 'Noles had climbed since 1972.

Florida State looked destined for a 2-seed, and there was real reason to believe that this team could have run the table. Why?

You've heard the mantra about how guard play is what wins in March, which makes it all the more disappointing that senior 'Nole point guard Trent Forrest never got a chance at his swan song with the Seminoles. No other player to sport the garnet and gold on the hardwood won more games than Forrest, whose presence only ever increased as the spotlight intensified. Few teams in the field would have boasted a leader like No. 3-- Forrests don't grow on trees.

But FSU has always been about team success, and this year was no exception. Add to Forrest a pair of possible first-round picks in the next NBA Draft, fellow All-ACC second-teamer Devin Vassell and ACC Sixth Man of the Year Patrick Williams, and Florida State really did have a nice mixture of elite talent and buy-in across the roster. As the team was (and I hate using the past tense) fond of saying: 18 deep.

And that unselfish depth was another thing the 'Noles had going for them. While it obviously played a big part in FSU going 26-5 and 16-4 in conference play, it could have been an even bigger advantage in the Big Dance. Consider the format of the tourney: three weeks of action in which advancing teams play a pair of games across a trio of weekends. While other teams were losing their legs during their second game in three days, the Seminoles had the talent to call on a reliable bench.

Along those lines, let's move from Florida State's proven depth to its impressive length. Not a lot of squads are familiar with facing a pair of seven-footers, like FSU has (had) on its roster. And size doesn't slump. Oh and simulating that size on 48 hours of notice? Good luck.

Home Cooking

The Seminoles' seeming advantages continue. As a top-4 seed, the 'Noles were poised for a geographic edge. They'd basically locked up the opportunity to play their first two games at the Tampa venue, where they'd have enjoyed a distinct home-court advantage. That's by no means the friendly confines of the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, where Florida State was undefeated this season-- but it's not exactly Albany, either.

But let's move on to some of the other intriguing prospective storylines we're missing out on because of the necessary reaction to this horrible virus.

Big Men

As I mentioned, guard play is huge in March-- but we can't forget about the guys inside. And just to name a couple, were there ever some exciting bigs to watch.

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, whose collegiate decision came down to the Jayhawks and Seminoles, is an absolute force of nature. Kansas' field-goal percentage was top-10 in the country, largely because of Azubuike's dominance in the paint. He led D-1 players with a ridiculous 74.8% FG rate-- that's almost five points higher than the second-place player.

But while you probably got a chance to see the blue-blood Jayhawks and Azubuike during the regular season, you may have missed Dayton's phenomenal Obi Toppin. At 6'9, he's not a center, but to say he looms large over any foe is an understatement. Recently named Player of the Year by The Athletic, Toppin is, simply put, a jaw-dropping talent. He shot 63.3% from the floor-- including 40% on threes.

I was really excited to see how far Toppin could lead his exceptional Flyers squad, a team that had the nation's second most efficient offense.

Little Big Men

And speaking of Dayton, man was this ever shaping up to be a fun tournament for the little guys-- who suddenly weren't so diminutive. So many top seeding lines were going to be occupied by teams that FSU Head Coach Leonard Hamilton wouldn't deem blue bloods-- but rather, "new bloods," a group in which he included the 'Noles. According to Bracket Matrix, heading into the ultimately canceled conference tourneys, the top eight seeds looked like this (check out the great diversity of conferences represented as legitimate contenders).

1-seeds: Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (West Coast), Baylor (Big 12), Dayton (Atlantic 10)

2-seeds: San Diego State (Mountain West), Florida State (Atlantic Coast), Villanova (Big East), Creighton (Big East)

Eight teams, six conferences-- from all over the land.

Yes, Kansas and 'Nova have been there and done that. But just think about the other 75% of those programs. Other than schools whose locations are given away in their names, most casual fans probably couldn't tell you where Gonzaga, or Baylor, or Creighton even is-- because they've certainly not been on the map of college hoops royalty. And isn't getting introduced to new teams part of the charm of March Madness?

Wahoos Part Two?

Speaking of basketball royalty, let's not forget about Virginia, the team that currently sits on the throne of CBB. After spending much of the year unranked and somewhat off the radar, the defending champs (a crown UVA will now maintain for another year) was getting hot at just the right time.

The Cavaliers once again owned the country's most efficient defense and had won their last eight games and 11 of 12. Did they have another run in them? We'll never know.

At least not in the 2020 tournament. The Cavs are presently the odds-on favorite to take the title next year-- and FSU is getting top-10 odds as well. And for now, that's all we have: next year.