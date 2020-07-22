AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

SI's Exclusive Interview with Recent FSU Hoops Commit

David Visser

Florida State men's basketball's 2021 recruiting class got a major boost on Tuesday, earning the commitment of four-star shooting guard Matthew Cleveland of Atlanta. Prior to Cleveland's commitment, FSU's class consisted solely of fellow blue-chip SG Bryce McGowens, and it was ranked No. 25 in the country and No. 4 in the ACC. Not bad. The Seminoles' class of Cleveland and McGowens is now the nation's No. 5 class, behind only Baylor, USC, Louisville, and Michigan. That's what commitments from two of the top six players at a position will do.  

Some context: Florida State's 2020 class, comprised of five-star Scottie Barnes, the highest ranked commit in program history, and three-stars Sardaar Calhoun and Quincy Ballard, ranked 43rd, nationally, and ninth in the conference.

Leonard Hamilton is truly recruiting at an elite level-- and to wit, the 'Noles had to beat out some top-tier programs to secure Cleveland's services. In the attached video, he addresses his loyalty to FSU when North Carolina and Kentucky came calling, as well as a top five that included Kansas, Michigan, Stanford, and NC State.

Cleveland touches on even more in this exclusive interview with Jason Jordan, our Director of Basketball Recruiting. As we've heard from other Seminoles, the family atmosphere Hamilton has cultivated at Florida State played a big part in Cleveland's commitment, as did the 'Noles being in so early on his recruitment. 

Now that he's an FSU commit, Cleveland is taking on another role as well: that of recruiter. He speaks about how McGowens and he are after another blue-chipper in Ryan Mutombo. Yes, of that Mutombo family. 

When asked about his role with the 'Noles, Cleveland begins with defense; yeah, he's gonna fit in just fine with Hamilton's philosophy.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Syracuse to Host FSU in Empty Carrier Dome

The Orange will welcome the Seminoles-- but no fans will follow suit.

David Visser

Peach Bowl President, CEO: FSU-WVU Won't Happen Without Fans

More information on what may or may not be the 2020 opener for the Seminoles and Mountaineers.

David Visser

Two FSU Defensive Players Land on Another Award Watch List

Two familiar names continue to receive off season hype

Mike Settle

FSU Star DT Added to Another Award Watch List

Marvin Wilson among preseason watch list for the coveted Outland Trophy.

Dustin Franklin

Top-3 Shooting Guard Chooses FSU

The Seminoles poach a Peach State prospect.

David Visser

SWAC Suspends Fall Football Season

A number of HBCUs are looking instead to compete in the spring.

David Visser

FSU AM: SI's All-ACC Team, Recruiting Updates, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Hoops Makes Top 9 for Milwaukee Prospect

The Seminoles are after a talent from America's Dairyland.

David Visser

One 'Nole Included, One Snubbed from Thorpe Award Watch List

Could FSU see its third winner of this honor?

David Visser

SI Publishers Unveil All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Definite talent in an indefinite season.

David Visser