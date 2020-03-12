The NCAA's Decision to Ban Fans from Tournament Due to Coronavirus: Effects on Host Cities, Games, & Perspective

Yesterday, the NCAA decided to ban fans from the NCAA tournament (and the ACC, along with several other conferences, followed suit shortly thereafter) to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Listen, I want to make this very clear: unlike this pandemic, sports are not life and death. I want to foreground this piece with that disclaimer, one that I hope is beyond obvious to everyone reading.

I have real doubts about whether or not the tourney takes place as scheduled, after seeing the NBA suspend its season indefinitely-- or if it even should transpire. But, as of now, the tournament remains a go, and these games are still going to be played. Perhaps they can offer a distraction in these uncertain times. Assuming the ever-changing status quo holds, how will the absence of fans affect March Madness?

Well let's start broader than that. While fans with travel plans are disappointed, the cities providing tournament venues will take an economic hit as well. And that's no small list:

Omaha, NE

Spokane, WA

Greensboro, NC

St. Louis, MO

Cleveland, OH

Albany, NY

Sacramento, CA

Tampa, FL

Indianapolis, IN

New York, NY

Houston, TX

Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta, GA

When you look at this list, it's easy to see why this decision was made. Consider all the people from around the country who travel to those dispersed cities to see their teams compete. And then sit in crowded arenas next to others from around the nation-- before flying home.

Many workers in these host cities will suffer economically. Not just stadium employees, but also those who work at hospitality venues like hotels and restaurants.

But to the court. And again, I want to restate my disclaimer: sports are not of paramount importance here. The public health is. But if the games are going on, so will our analysis thereof.

Those teams who've had excellent seasons and earned top-4 seeds will see the quasi-homecourt advantages they've earned somewhat neutralized. And that includes Florida State, which looks destined to play its first two games in Tampa in front of a number of Seminole supporters. That number has now dwindled, considerably-- and again, that's probably for the best. Yes, those high-seeded teams will still have shorter trips to make than other squads coming from across the country, but high seeds' denizens of enthusiastic fans: gone.

This hurts the underdogs as well. One of the thrills of the tourney is the number of Cinderella squads that make improbable runs-- think Loyola of Chicago the other year. Attending fans of other teams tend to jump on the bandwagon quickly, cheering the lower-seeds toward victory. That great, organic coalescence of fans wearing disparate colors behind a proverbial David vs. Goliath, the kind of uniting we need right now: gone.

We would all wish this pandemic away, if we could. But we cannot. And while there are several losers in this scenario, let's all acknowledge and respect the reasons for which this decision was made, as well as what we hope will be the ultimate winner: the public health. If the coronavirus is the biggest loser here, then we all win. Everyone's respective fandom aside, we're all rooting for the same final: coronavirus: gone.