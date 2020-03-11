AllSeminoles
NCAA Reacts to Coronavirus by Banning Fan Attendance at Basketball Championship Tournament

David Visser

We're witnessing something quite unprecedented right now. Listen, I'm not an epidemiologist. Like the vast majority of you, what I've learned about COVID-19, also known as "novel coronavirus," I've learned from experts on the news. But I need to write about this, because it's crossed over into the world of collegiate athletics. The NCAA recently made the following decision.

So March Madness will take still take place-- just without the screaming fans, excepting family. This comes shortly after Florida State decided to close its classrooms this weekend, until April 6, opting instead for online instruction. 

Of course, I wasn't in the room when the NCAA made this call, but its decision appears to have been made to avoid the types of large groups that can accelerate the spread of the virus, as well limiting the travel that so many fans undertake to get to game sites. We'll keep you posted with as information on this develops. 

