No. 8 FSU at NC State: Basketball Preview and How to Watch

If you told a Wolfpack fan before the season that their team would end up 5th in the ACC towards the end of the season, most would have been ecstatic. Technically, they are exceeding expectations from their preseason predictions of 6th or 7th, but instead of being safely in the field as the 5th ACC team normally would be, they are fighting for their tournament hopes among a conference with an unusual amount of under-performers.

After resuscitating their tournament chances with a 22 point victory over Duke on Wednesday, NC State can move to the safe side of the bubble with another win today.

Wolfpack on Offense

NC State is average shooting the ball. They like to get to the rim, as they shoot few mid-range shots and few threes. They have good ability to get to the rim and don't shoot many threes. NC State is also average on the offensive boards, where their 5s are good rebounders but the rest of the team is poor. They are quite poor at getting to the line, where they rank 275th in the country.

Their best asset on offense is they rarely turn the ball over, where they are top-50 nationally. Markell Johnson has a pretty good turnover rate for a point guard, and his is the highest on the team. This will be a strength-on-strength match-up because FSU relies on turning opponents over to get into transition. If NC State can take care of the ball that will be a major advantage in this game. The x-factor here is that splitting their turnover rate into steals and not-steals, they are actually only average at preventing steals, but top-15 at preventing not-steals. This indicates FSU has a decent chance at getting the steals they need to win this game.

Overall, kenpom.com has NC State as the 43rd best offense in the country.

Wolfpack on Defense

NC State is usually in an aggressive man-to-man defense. Their lineups usually consist of a shorter point guard at about 6' 1", a center that runs 6' 10", and three wings running from 6' 5" - 6' 7". They rank about 100th nationally at defensive eFG% and forcing turnovers, but are equally below-average at defensive rebounding and free throw rate at about 240th nationally. Opposing teams usually don't need to shoot many threes as they can get into the lane fairly easily.

Wolves to Watch

Senior Point Guard Markell Johnson is the engine of the offense. His game will remind viewers of Xavier Johnson, but he is much more efficient getting into the paint, but draws fewer fouls. His 3 point percentage of 28.2% was boosted by his 5-6 performance against Duke, which shows he can still be a dangerous shooter.

Junior Center DJ Funderburk is more than just a cool name. A classic 5, he is extremely efficient in the paint, draws a lot of fouls, gathers a ton of offensive boards, and is also a good shot-blocker. His weakness is that he can be foul-prone. He is their best player in many games, so FSU should go at him on defense to try to get him into foul trouble.

Junior Devon Daniels and Senior CJ Bryce are quality options on the wing. Both are average shooters, averagely efficient on average usage. Devon Daniels racks up better defensive stats, but CJ Bryce was the unlikely hero of the Duke game where he scored 25 points.

Freshman Center Manny Bates is a very promising player for NC State. He's blocking the most shots in all of D1. He's shooting nearly 70% from close-range. Like Funderburk, he is also prone to foul trouble. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts isn't afraid to move Funderburk to the 4 position to play both Funderburk and Bates at the same time.

Vegas Prediction: FSU -1, o/u 146

My prediction: FSU 78 - NC State 74

Although NC State has arguably the best duo of bigs in the ACC (next to Louisville), FSU has a wave of bigs of their own to throw at Funderburk and Bates. Their next best asset, Markell Johnson is outclassed by Trent Forrest. Look for this game to be decided on the wings, where future NBAers Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams outclass NC State's wings.

How to Watch: 4:00 pm ET, ACC Network