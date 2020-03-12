No. 4 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, March 12

The big news of the day transcends sports: amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the NCAA opted to exclude fans from the national championship tournament stands, and the ACC quickly followed suit. The public health is obviously the main concern right now, but as long as Seminole sports are still taking place, it's our job to cover them. Conference tourneys are still pushing forward, so there remain prospective positive and negative outcomes for the 'Noles on the hardwood.

Let's take a look at which results could benefit or harm the No. 4 Seminoles, who are in action today in a quarterfinal matchup with Clemson.

St. John's vs. No. 7 Creighton: 12 pm, FS1 (Big East tournament quarterfinal)

The Bluejays are currently the last 2-seed, per Bracket Matrix, while Florida State remains the second 2-seed. So Creighton is a real threat here. Take up for the Red Storm to beat the 'Jays again, like it did the last time they met-- by 20 points. A nice bonus for the Johnnies: this tourney is taking place in NYC.

NC State vs. No. 10 Duke: 2:30 pm, ESPN (ACC tournament quarterfinal)

The Blue Devils are the top 3-seed. The Wolfpack hammered Duke earlier this season, and FSU, whether it beats the Tigers or not, could use some help from the 'Pack here. An NCSU win means not only its likely push from the bubble into the field and more money for the Seminoles, but some breathing room from the Blue Devils. It also equates to an easier path to a conference title for the 'Noles, should they advance, as Florida State would face the winner of this matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Kansas: 2:30 pm, ESPN2 (Big 12 tournament quarterfinal)

The Jayhawks have probably locked up a 1-seed. But hey, here's to the underdog Pokes.

Oregon State vs. No. 13 Oregon: 3 pm, P12N (PAC-12 tournament quarterfinal)

The Ducks are presently slated as the second 4-seed, and could still affect the Seminoles if they make a run and Florida State gets upset early in the ACCT. The Beavers could quell those concerns with a win in Vegas.

Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Virginia: 7 pm, ESPN (ACC tournament quarterfinal)

The Cavaliers are riding an eight-game winning streak, and as defending champs, they're well aware of how to ramp it up in postseason play. Here's hoping the Irish take them out.

Kansas State vs. No. 5 Baylor: 7 pm, ESPN2 (Big 12 tournament quarterfinal)

On Tuesday, Gonzaga locked up a 1-seed by winning the WCC tourney. The Bears likely have a top seed as well, but an early entrance from their conference tournament could affect that. So pull for the K-State upset.

DePaul vs. No. 11 Villanova: 7 pm, FS1 (Big East tournament quarterfinal)

There's no team closer behind the Seminoles than the Wildcats. A Blue Demons upset here is unlikely, but hey, it's March, so cheer for it anyway.

Syracuse vs. No. 15 Louisville: 9 pm, ESPN (ACC tournament quarterfinal)

Beating a very good team like the Cardinals thrice in one season is no small task. Cheer for the Orange to erase this possible challenge for FSU.

Marquette vs. No. 16 Seton Hall: 9:30 pm, FS1 (Big East tournament quarterfinal)

The Pirates are on the 3-line, so a Golden Eagles victory here from a tournament-bound Marquette team would definitely help the 'Noles.