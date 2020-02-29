AllSeminoles
No. 6 Florida State Basketball's Home-Court Advantage Draws National Praise

David Visser

It's not like FSU's edge at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee needed any embellishment. The numbers make a compelling case all on their own. 

The Seminoles are a perfect 15-0 at home this season, and the only ACC team without a defeat on its own hardwood. But the streak goes back even farther than that. The 'Noles have now won 22 consecutive contests in front of their home crowd, their last 16 against ACC foes, and 64 of their last 67 overall in Tally. 

But that didn't stop some national analysts from offering ebullient praise of Florida State's home environment anyway. ESPN's Jay Bilas covered FSU's blowout triumph over No. 11 Louisville on Monday night, and was effusive in his praise of the home crowd-- and remember, Bilas played at Duke.

But Bilas wasn't done lauding the atmosphere Florida State has cultivated at the Tuck. Check out his comments in the video below, along with those of fellow ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg.

