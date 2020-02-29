No. 6 Florida State Basketball Takes On Clemson in Littlejohn: Preview, Spread, How to Watch

The Florida State Seminoles basketball team sits alone at the top of the ACC table for the first time in their history so late in the season and want to finish out the season strong to win their first ACC regular season title. On the other hand, Clemson needs to avoid a weak close to the season if they want a bye from the first round of the ACC Tournament. This is about all they have to play for for the rest of the season as their postseason chances after that are nil.

This coaching match-up features two of the longest tenured coaches in the ACC, coaches Brad Brownell of Clemson and Leonard Hamilton of Florida State with a total of 28 seasons between them. Both coaches' teams are known to have a heavy focus on defense, but the coaches are on opposite trajectories. Over the past five years, Brownell has basically gone .500 in ACC play while Hamilton has had three separate seasons standing at least six games above .500. Over this stretch, Hamilton owns an 8-2 record over Brownell and would like to continue his domination of Clemson.

Tigers on Offense

The aforementioned Brownell has continually had weak offenses at Clemson outside of a three year stretch from 2016-2018, and this team is no exception. Their only stand-out offensive stats is the rate of threes they take at nearly half their shots, 46.4%. This ranks them 20th in the nation. They pair this gunslinging attitude by not hitting many of them as a team, at only 32.1%. The Tigers only have one above-average shooter, Aamir Simms, who we'll talk about later. Clemson's two volume shooters Al-Amir Dawes and Tevin Mack are a combined 82-271, barely above 30%.

Among the four factors, they have average an turnover rate and eFG%. They are bad at offensive rebounding and drawing fouls. This presents a good match-up with the Seminole defense that is weak in those areas but turns teams over and prevents a lot of easy shots. Most encouraging for the 'Noles, they give up steals on almost 10% of their possessions which should lead to easy opportunities in transition.

Tigers on Defense

On paper, the Tigers don't have many glaring defensive issues. They are an athletic team from 1-5, but sacrifice some height by leaving the 6-8 Simms as their biggest player for most of the game. Their other problem against FSU is that Brownell has shortened their rotation to eight players for their ACC schedule, with some games at seven or even six players with significant minutes. This is a recipe for disaster against Florida State's tempo if there are high-tempo stretches.

Tigers To Watch

Junior Center Aamir Simms is an absolute stud and the only reason Clemson is sniffing .500 in ACC play. He's the focal point of their offense, he's efficient, can rebound, draw fouls, shoot, and even has the second highest assist rate on the team. Clemson's gameplan will probably be to draw mismatches on Simms in the post and on the perimeter [he's comfortable scoring from both levels] throughout the game. The Seminoles will look to deny him the ball.

Freshman Point Guard Al-Amir Dawes didn't have a fun game against Trent Forrest in the first game this season. He scored 13 points, but it took 13 shots to get there. Even worse, he committed 6 turnovers in the process. Dawes is by far Clemson's most turnover-prone player, so he will need to have a much better game for the Tigers to get a victory.

How to Watch: 2:00 this afternoon on your regional sports network

Vegas Odds: FSU -3.5, o/u 133.5

My Prediction

This is a great match-up on paper for Florida State on both ends of the court. Their offense is weak, and their defense will have to match up against Hamilton's choice of a player four inches taller than Simms with one of his seven-footers, a smaller but much more athletic Osborne, or go full small-ball with Raiquan Gray or Patrick Williams at the 5 (I'm looking forward to this matchup!)

In the universe where Clemson pulls off the upset, they will have to exploit the Seminoles over-helping on Simms by using good ball-movement while going off from three point range. This is a plausible and somewhat scary scenario [they shot 40% from three in their win over Louisville], but I don't see it happening today. I predict FSU to pull away in the last ten minutes of their game and win 71-63.