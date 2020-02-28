AllSeminoles
No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Friday, February 28th

Mitch Schmidt

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU remains the last 2-seed, across 126 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight (the ACC has the night off). We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

Davidson at No. 4 Dayton, 7 pm ESPN2

The Flyers are one of two teams ahead of Florida State that the Seminoles have a shot of passing if the 'Noles win out. Dayton are double digit favorites at home but would fall behind FSU on the S-curve with a loss. Although unlikely, this could potentially be the most beneficial outside game for Florida State for the rest of the season. Go Wildcats!

Basketball

FSU AM: Norvell Continues Undefeated Off Season; Baseball Hosts Mini Tournament; Hoops Still good

Norvell's off season is pretty great, but it's still not as good as FSU Hoops social presence.

Shawn Allen

Florida State's Chances Soar in Dream Scenario: ACC Tournament Seeding Projections

After crushing Number 11 Louisville in the Tuck, Wake Forest  toppled Duke in Salem. Now the 'Noles are in control of their own destiny. We crunched the numbers and here are the projections for ACC seeding of Florida State over Duke and Louisville.

Mitch Schmidt

Mitch Schmidt

No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, February 26

Florida State hoops now controls the ACC. Which results will help the Seminoles maximize their postseason draws?

David Visser

David Visser

No. 11 Louisville Seeks Revenge Against No. 6 Florida State in Tallahassee: Preview, Vegas Odds, How to Watch

The Cardinals seek revenge after getting handled at home by the Seminoles in a top-of-the-table ACC match-up.

Mitch Schmidt

TheBeav

Bounce & Brains: The Off-Ball Movement that Helps Make FSU's Patrick Williams So Good

Enjoy him with Florida State before he gets paid.

David Visser

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: A DL Offer, Cam at the Combine, & Basketball Living the Dream

Another Seminole RB Goes for the Pros, Basketball's Shot at the ACC Crown, and Track & Field opens up the ACCs.

Shawn Allen

FSU Track & Field Looks to Claim 13th ACC Crown

The 'Noles Try to Get Lucky 13 in South Bend this Weekend.

Shawn Allen

No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, February 27

A focus out west.

David Visser

FSU's Cam Akers Feels Underrated Heading into NFL Combine

The three-year starter will test at this week’s NFL Combine.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Basketball on Top

A little afterglow following a resilient win against Louisville.

Shawn Allen