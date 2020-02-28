No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Friday, February 28th

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU remains the last 2-seed, across 126 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight (the ACC has the night off). We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

Davidson at No. 4 Dayton, 7 pm ESPN2

The Flyers are one of two teams ahead of Florida State that the Seminoles have a shot of passing if the 'Noles win out. Dayton are double digit favorites at home but would fall behind FSU on the S-curve with a loss. Although unlikely, this could potentially be the most beneficial outside game for Florida State for the rest of the season. Go Wildcats!