No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Monday, March 2

David Visser

So this is pretty cool for Florida State fans: after losing narrowly at Clemson, the Seminoles didn't drop in Bracket Matrix, remaining the second 2-seed. Okay, so they're tied there with Maryland, but still. Not bad. 

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

So today we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action, along with conference games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later. It's a light schedule tonight, so this won't take long, but these could be a couple of big games for the Seminoles.

NC State at No. 7 Duke: 7 pm, ESPN

So the Blue Devils are coming off an 0-2 week and are on a short turnaround after a hard-fought Saturday loss at Virginia. Duke is a game back of FSU in the ACC standings, and currently the top 3-seed. The Wolfpack have already smoked the Blue Devils this season-- hope for an encore performance from the 'Pack. 

No. 22 Texas Tech at No. 2 Baylor: 9 pm, ESPN

After 23 straight wins, the Bears have lost two of their last three. Still, every single Bracket Matrix projection has them as a 1-seed, which they deserve. But they finish the regular season with ranked TT and WVU squads-- just how much leeway have they earned?

