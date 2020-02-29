No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Saturday, February 29

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU has risen to a tie for the second 2-seed, across 99 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action today, along with conference games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

As usual, it's a busy Saturday slate. No. 6 FSU is in action at Clemson, and here are the other teams to support.

Providence at No. 12 Villanova: 12 pm, FOX

This is a huge opportunity for the Friars, who are situated tenuously on the bubble. The Wildcats, of course, are in, and close behind the Seminoles as a 3-seed, so pull for the road upset.

No. 16 Penn State at No. 18 Iowa: 12 pm, BTN

This is the early game you should be watching, as the Nittany Lions are currently a 4-seed and the Hawkeyes a 6-seed. Penn State took a close game in these teams' first matchup this season-- hope for Iowa to even the score.

Pittsburgh at NC State: 12 pm, ACCN

Like Providence, NC State is the definition of a bubble team. Getting that fifth squad into the tourney would help the ACC and FSU financially, so go for the Wolfpack.

No. 1 Kansas at Kansas State: 1:30 pm, CBS

K-State is having a rotten year, so expect them to sell out for this one after these rivals brawled in Lawrence at the end of their last meeting. I'm not holding my breath, but root for a Wildcats victory.

No. 2 Baylor at TCU: 2 pm, ESPN

The Horned Frogs have beaten two of the last three ranked teams they've faced-- here's hoping they can make that three out of four.

No. 13 Seton Hall at Marquette: 2:30 pm, FOX

3-seed vs. 7-seed, and only the former has a shot at catching the 'Noles. The Golden Eagles are the pick here.

No. 15 Auburn at No. 8 Kentucky: 3:45 pm, CBS

Here's your midday game of choice for when FSU finishes with Clemson, as both of these teams are projected as 4-seeds, with UK slightly ahead of the Tigers. The Cats are also up on Auburn in NET Rankings, so here's to War Eagle pulling off the season sweep.

Oklahoma at No. 20 West Virginia: 4 pm, ESPN2

Yet another bubble team in action, the Sooners haven't defeated a ranked team on the road this season, so they could really use this on their record. Considering WVU is hanging around as a 5-seed, Boomer Sooner here.

North Carolina at Syracuse: 4 pm, ESPN

FSU's win over last-place UNC is never gonna look good, so you might as well root for the Orange to further the Heels' demise.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest: 4 pm, ACCNX

The 'Noles will face ND again in the regular season, next week, but not the Demon Deacons, and wins against the Irish look a lot better anyway, so cheer for the Golden Domers.

No. 7 Duke at Virginia: 6 pm, ESPN

Remember when I warned about UVA getting hot down the stretch? Well the Cavaliers have now won five straight. Since FSU is just a game up on the Blue Devils for the ACC 1-seed come conference tournament time -- and Duke owns the head-to-head tiebreaker -- pull for the Wahoos to make it six in a row and give the Seminoles some breathing room. Plus, the Blue Devils are projected as a 2-seed right now, just like Florida State.

No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada: 8 pm, ESPN2

The Aztecs are the final 1-seed and have lost just once this season, but the Wolfpack are only 5.5-point underdogs. Here's hoping they can protect their home court in Reno.

No. 24 Michigan State at No. 9 Maryland: 8 pm, ESPN

Remember how I mentioned FSU being tied for the second spot on the 2-line? It's with UMD. So yeah, Sparty On.

Miami at Georgia Tech: 8 pm, ACCN



I don't care. It's Miami, people. Jackets.

Saint Mary's at No. 3 Gonzaga: 10 pm, ESPN2

The Gaels are a tourney team-- can they nab the road upset in the late game? Let's hope so, since the Bulldogs are the third 1-seed.