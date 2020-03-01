No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Sunday, March 1

Florida State doesn't necessarily have to wait until Wednesday to bounce back from its loss at Clemson. The Seminoles can get help today from some other teams taking to the hardwood.

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU has risen to a tie for the second 2-seed, across 103 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action today, along with conference games. We will update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

No. 10 Creighton at St. John's: 12 pm, FS1

The Bluejays are up to the final 2-seed, so they're a real threat to the Seminoles. The Red Storm is at 14-14 and fighting for NIT eligibility. 'Noles fans need college basketball to college basketball.

No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State: 4 pm, CBS

No love lost between these two. The Buckeyes are a 5-seed, the Wolverines a 6. And since I've never heard a U of M player adamantly refer to his school as THE University of Michigan, Go Blue!

Virginia Tech at No. 11 Louisville: 6 pm, ACCN

The Cardinals are a 3-seed and tied with FSU at four conference losses apiece. You want them to lose, so the 'Noles can get some more breathing room to capture the top seed in the ACC tournament. With two games left, Florida State controls its own destiny, so if the Seminoles beat ND and BC, Louisville winning doesn't exactly suck, as it's good for FSU's strength of schedule.

No. 21 Colorado at Stanford: 6 pm, ESPNU

The Buffaloes eked their way into the rooting guide today, as they're currently the last 5-seed. So yeah, pull for the Cardinal.