No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Thursday, February 27

David Visser

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix. 

FSU remains the last 2-seed, across 126 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight (the ACC has the night off). We'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

Wisconsin at No. 19 Michigan: 7 pm, ESPN2

The Wolverines just snuck into today's rooting guide, as the final projected 5-seed. The Badgers are a tournament team as well, so this could be a good one in Ann Arbor. Say cheese. 

San Diego at No. 3 Gonzaga: 9 pm

You don't see a lot of 25.5-point spreads in conference play, but here we are. This one isn't being televised, because that would be cruel and unusual punishment of USD. But yeah, the Toreros are the long-shot pick here.

No. 21 Colorado at Cal: 9 pm, P12N

Like Michigan, the Buffaloes are also on the 5-line. But CU is just a .500 road team, so here's hoping the Golden Bears can author an upset in Berkeley.

Oregon State at No. 14 Oregon: 11 pm, ESPN2

Night owls can watch the Ducks go for the season sweep here, but the upset would bode better for the Seminoles, as Oregon is projected as a 4-seed. So root for the dam Beavers. 

