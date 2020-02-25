No. 6 FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Tuesday, February 25

No. 6 Florida State more than poured it on the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals last night, and the Seminoles are now off until Saturday, when they'll travel to Clemson. But in the meantime, there are several games tonight that will affect FSU's seeding come the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

In this recurring series that we'll update from here on out, we'll weigh in on every Atlantic Coast Conference game, as well as teams within three seed lines of the 'Noles on Bracket Matrix.

FSU remains the last 2-seed, across 103 projections, so we'll discuss teams seeded 1-5 that are in action tonight. And we'll update this piece with final scores as they become available, so be sure to check back later.

No. 4 Dayton at George Mason: 7 pm

Like the 'Noles, the Flyers are also a 2-seed, so this is a layup for George Mason.

No. 7 Duke at Wake Forest: 7 pm, ACCN

The Blue Devils are tied for the fewest ACC losses with FSU, at three. A Demon Deacon win doesn't seem likely here-- but then again, neither did an NC State blowout of Duke last week.

No. 8 Kentucky at Texas A & M: 7 pm, ESPN

The Wildcats are the top 4-seed, flirting with a 3. So it's time for Florida State fans to do their favorite thing, and pull for the Aggies.

Ole Miss at No. 15 Auburn: 7 pm, SECN

Like Kentucky, the Tigers are another SEC squad currently on the 4-line. Ole Miss isn't very good, but then again, Auburn isn't either. Hope for a Rebel victory here.

No. 18 Iowa at No. 24 Michigan State: 7 pm, ESPN2

The Hawkeyes may be the higher-ranked team in this one, but the Spartans are probably in line for a better seed right now, slated as a 5-seed to the Hawkeyes' 6. And seedings -- not ranking -- are what really matter. So root for Iowa to take down Sparty.

Kansas State at No. 2 Baylor: 8 pm, ESPN+

Vegas thinks this will be the most lopsided game of any we're discussing here, with the Bears installed as 15-point favorites. So it's a long shot, but pull for some pre-March Madness from K-State.

NC State at North Carolina: 9 pm, ESPN

FSU has beaten both these teams, and doesn't face either again in the regular season. The Wolfpack are on the tourney bubble but not gonna catch the Seminoles, so a 'Pack win here makes Florida State's win in Raleigh look better-- while beating UNC doesn't really mean anything this season. So go for another ACC team making the Big Dance. Plus, it's always fun to root against the Heels.

Clemson at Georgia Tech: 9 pm, ACCN

The 'Noles have beaten each of these teams once this season, and they face the Tigers again in the regular season. Plus, Clemson is the better squad, so hope for a CU win.

Colorado State at No. 5 San Diego State: 11 pm, CBSSN

The Aztecs are hanging on as the final 1-seed, but another loss could wreck their hopes for a top-line seed. We'll see how they react after their first loss of the season, but the Rams are the call.